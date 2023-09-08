Florida city declares itself a sanctuary city for LGBTQ people: 'A safe place'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A southeastern Florida city declared itself a sanctuary for LGBTQ people and their families, the first of its kind in a state where advocates say laws and policies are openly targeting the gay community.

Lake Worth Beach commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to declare the city a safe haven for the community. The city is the first municipality in Florida to officially announce itself as a sanctuary city for LGBTQ people, according to a news release from the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.

“The City of Lake Worth Beach shall now and forever be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, a welcoming and supportive city for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families to live in peace and comfort," the resolution states. The news release also noted that residents in Tallahassee are pushing for a similar declaration.

The announcement, which is largely symbolic, follows a flood of anti-LGBTQ legislation throughout the country. In June, the country's largest gay rights organization issued a "state of emergency," following an "unprecedented and dangerous" spike of anti-LGBTQ laws this year.

Lake Worth Beach's resolution cites data from the American Civil Liberties Union, which tracked more than 490 bills targeting LGBTQ rights in the United States. Many of the bills affect education or health care and have since become law.

The local resolution also cites research from the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts for the LGBTQ community. The nonprofit conducted surveys in 2022 and found that 86% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported negative mental health impacts from anti-LGBTQ political debates and laws, while 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

“With so many LGBTQ+ people and allies fleeing Florida for less hostile states, we are thrilled Lake Worth Beach Mayor (Betty) Resch and the city commissioners continue to work to ensure the health, safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ people and our families,” said Rand Hoch, founder and president of the Human Rights Council.

Declaration comes amid Sunshine State's 'hostile' anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Lawmakers have introduced and passed numerous laws in Florida this year that are "hostile to the LGBTQ community," according to the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida. Both civil rights organizations issued travel advisories for the state in recent months, warning people of the "risks associated with relocation or travel" because of six anti-LGBTQ bills passed in the 2023 Legislative session.

Civil rights groups and advocates have criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for making anti-LGBTQ legislation a large part of his agenda. DeSantis signed several bills in May that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict preferred pronouns in schools and require people to use public bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

The Republican governor has also expanded the state's Parental Rights in Education Act, which was originally passed in 2022 and targeted elementary schools. Derided by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law, the legislation now restricts discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

States, cities offer protections amid wave of anti-LGBTQ laws

Lake Worth Beach's resolution follows similar declarations and actions in other states and cities to protect members of the LGBTQ community. Democratic-leaning states and cities have passed bills and resolutions designed to shield LGBTQ rights, especially for people seeking transgender health care.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there has been a steady increase in anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced in state legislatures over the last several years in largely red states.

In 2023, the organization said more than 525 bills were introduced across the country and over 220 of those bills targeted transgender people. And at least 20 states have passed a ban on gender-affirming care.

Last year, leaders in Austin, Texas, declared their city as a sanctuary city for transgender families. In May, officials in Missouri defied efforts made by state lawmakers to ban gender-affirming care by approving a resolution to declare Kansas City as a sanctuary city for LGBTQ people.

At the time, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for everyone, including our transgender and LGBTQ+ community.” Meanwhile, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico and Minnesota have passed bills that protect and support access to transgender health care.

And dozens of Florida cities and townships have already implement protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity in their local ordinances. Equality Florida reported in 2016 that there were 40 "safe haven" towns, cities and counties for LGBTQ people.

Advocates and researchers have also compiled data assessing the safety of states.

SafeHome.org, which reviews and analyzes home and personal security, have released safety rankings of states that provide a "general atmosphere of acceptance" for the LGBTQ community. Notably, red states in the south rank the lowest for safety due to openly discriminatory and anti-equality laws.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Giuseppe Sabella is a reporter covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What is an LGBTQ sanctuary city? A Florida city just became one