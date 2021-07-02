Florida City developer who returned deposits sells property

A South Dade developer who in February returned deposits to buyers at the Grand Palms single-family home and townhouse development in Florida City has sold the site.

Homestead-based Brickless Developer Group Corp sold the 84.4-acre lot to a unit of San Francisco-based ONX Homes for $32.63 million. Brickless had previously begun developing the site under the Aurora at Grand Palms brand.

The property last traded for $33.73 million in 2019. ONX also bought an adjacent 20-acre site in June.

A representative for Brickless told the Miami Herald in February that a shortage of wood and other materials, as well as a lack of workers, were to blame for the reversal.

“The pandemic, as well as the geopolitical climate, has affected many sectors of the economy,” Juan David Gonzalez said; it was not immediately clear whether Gonzalez is still with the company. “The construction industry, despite being in a boom period, has also been affected for various reasons.”

The latest transaction was first reported by the South Florida Business Journal.