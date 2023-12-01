This Florida city is the No. 1 destination for snowbirds. Here are the top cities

The number of out-of-state license plates on the roads right now should be your first clue.

Florida is the No. 1 destination for snowbirds, grabbing eight of the top 10 slots and 42 of the top 100, according to a study released by StorageCafe.

The top city in the U.S. was Venice on Florida's west coast.

Cities in Texas and Arizona were the only other locations that inched into the top 10.

Here's what the study found.

What are the top 10 snowbird destinations in the US?

Eight of the top 10 snowbird destinations in the U.S. are in Florida.

Venice Vero Beach Fort Pierce Naples Lake Wales Mission, Texas Apache Junction, Arizona Tarpon Springs Fort Myers Clermont

Here's what study had to say about the top Florida cities for snowbirds

Participants in Elin Larsen's free yoga class are greeted by the rising sun on Venice Beach. Larsen offers two "Free Yoga With Elin" classes every morning, seven days a week, at 8am and 9am, and a sunset session at 5pm Mondays through Thursdays. The classes meet near the Venice Beach Pavilion.

No. 1, Venice: Venice boasts balmy weather throughout the entire winter season, and excels in several other categories, including the share of housing units for seasonal use (87%), golf courses (it is the fifth best among the cities analyzed for golfers), as well as its health sector. While the local community still caters to baby boomers, the area has become increasingly appealing to younger people. Read more here.

No. 2, Vero Beach: Vero Beach holds something for everyone, from baby boomers who can enjoy quiet beaches mere steps from their lodgings to remote workers in search of a leisurely change of pace. Almost two thirds of the vacant local housing consists of homes destined for seasonal use, and many of the other housing options in Vero Beach are more budget-friendly than comparable locales across the nation. Golf culture is also particularly strong in Vero Beach, with the city ranking second among all the cities analyzed for access to golf courses. Despite its status as a small town, Vero Beach packs a serious punch when it comes to shopping and dining opportunities. Read more here.

No. 3, Fort Pierce: Due to its unique setting, with access to both freshwater and the ocean, Fort Pierce is an ideal destination for fishing and birdwatching enthusiasts. The city also features an impressive 1,000 square feet of park space per capita. Fort Pierce is also quite affordable: the median rent is 25% less expensive than the state's median, while median home prices, at $147K, are lower compared to any of the other Floridian cities in our top 10. Read more here.

No. 4, Naples: This small Floridian city has the highest share of vacant housing units marked for seasonal use (89%) among all those analyzed, and it also ranks first for golf courses. There are great opportunities for high-end shopping as well as enjoying culture at the local museums, art galleries and performing arts venues. The city primarily caters to people who appreciate the finer things in life – and have budgets to match. The median rent in Naples is 6% higher compared to the state's median rent, while the median house price is north of $1 million. Read more here.

No. 5, Lake Wales: Lake Wales is one of two Floridian cities in the top 10 that does not come with a beach lifestyle. There are still opportunities for fishing, bathing and water sports. Lake Wales also hosts Bok Tower Gardens, a huge garden and bird sanctuary that is a National Historic Landmark. Read more here.

No. 8, Tarpon Springs: Tarpon Springs is best known for its Greek heritage and cuisine, in addition to the white sandy beaches and the spectacular sunsets. About 63% of the vacant housing units are for seasonal use, and the local rental market is generally affordable. Tampa and St. Petersburg are easily accessible. Read more here.

No. 9, Fort Myers: Fort Myers is the largest Florida city in the top 10, offering not only beach life but a bit of urban excitement. The city has 15 RV parks. The city's historic downtown, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, and a thriving arts scene provide ample entertainment and cultural enrichment. Read more here.

No. 10, Clermont: Located close to Orlando, Clermont is surrounded by pristine lakes and rolling hills, offering picturesque scenery and ample opportunities for fishing, boating and enjoying the great outdoors. Almost three quarters of the vacant housing stock is earmarked for seasonal use. The community also offers lifestyle amenities such as golf courses and plenty of shopping and dining options. Read more here.

What are the most affordable places for snowbirds in Florida?

The most affordable cities in Florida for snowbirds include Bartow, Lake Wales, and Leesburg, according to StorageCafe.

Average monthly rents are lower than $1,000.

What are snowbirds looking for?

Snowbirds are looking for the perfect blend of amenities, mild climate and affordability, according to StorageCafe.

The study analyzed and ranked 215 cities across the U.S. in terms of:

Snowbird-friendly surroundings (October to March average temperatures, rainfall and air quality)

Beaches found within a 10-mile radius of each location

Park space per capita

Golf courses per capita

Availability of both rentals and housing allocated for seasonal use

The cost of renting an apartment and the cost of buying a home

Availability of RV parks

Number of restaurants

Self storage prices

Local internet speed

Safety

Healthcare-related factors (Medicare pricing for new patients, and availability of hospitals, other medical organizations and medical professionals)

Working from home is affecting winter migration

While the number of Americans working from home is down from 2021, the numbers are much higher than pre-COVID years.

COVID-19 is having a lasting effect when it comes to working from home.

Five Florida cities were among the Top 50 for people who are still working from home at least some of the time, according to a report by Rent.

In 2022, 15% of Americans worked remotely, meaning that more than 24 million people can be flexible about their homebase, according to StorageCafe.

Which states are the top snowbird destinations?

The top snowbird destinations are mostly southern states.

Seven states stand out when it comes to the top 100 snowbird destinations:

Florida : 42 cities make up the top 100 cities

Texas : 27 cities make up the top 100 cities

California : 18 cities make up the top 100 cities

Louisiana : 5 cities make up the top 100 cities

Arizona : 4 cities make up the top 100 cities

Nevada : 3 cities make up the top 100 cities

Alabama: 1 city made the top 100 cities

What is a snowbird?

The term "snowbirds" commonly refers to people who move to southern areas during winter months.

When they come to Florida depends on several factors, but generally, the season runs from November through April.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida top snowbird destinations: Venice, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce