Florida city ranked No. 1 for New Year's Eve ahead of Miami, New York. Here’s why.
Two Florida cities made it into Wallethub’s list of the top 10 cities in the U.S. that are the best options for a safe, affordable and exciting New Year’s Eve, with Orlando topping the entire list.
It might sound weird that New York City doesn’t top the list, but it’s a ranking that’s consistent with past rankings from the personal finance company. Last week, Orlando was named the second-most fun city (right behind Las Vegas) on a Wallethub list of the most fun cities in America.
The city that homes the happiest place on earth has been scoring major points in Wallethub’s rankings because of its plethora of entertainment and dining options.
Here’s why Wallethub ranked Orlando as the best city for New Year’s Eve this year and which other Florida city made the top 10 list.
Where's the best place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Florida?
Orlando’s wide range of quality entertainment opportunities – from clubbing, to fireworks in front of the Cinderella castle – are what has placed it at the top of this New Year's Eve list.
WalletHub compared the 100 most-populated U.S. cities across 26 metrics, organized into three categories: Entertainment and food, costs and safety and accessibility.
Orlando scored the highest when it came to the legality of fireworks, nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher.
These are the entertainment metrics that Wallethub compared for each city:
New Year’s Eve popularity
Legality of fireworks
Length of 2023 NYE fireworks show
Google Search interest for “New Year’s Eve Celebration”
Restaurants per capita
Average ranking of restaurants on Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” list
Availability of luxury shopping and gourmet food
Beer, wine and spirits shops per capita
Party supply stores per capita
Nightlife options per capita
Music venues per capita
Ranking on Wallethub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” list
Miami was the only other Florida city to make the top 20 list. The 305 actually placed first in the “restaurants per capita” category, helping it secure sixth place on Wallethub’s overall list of the best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Is Orlando good for New Year's 2023?
Wallethub puts Orlando at the top of the list for 2023. Here are the other top places to ring in 2024.
Orlando, Florida
San Diego, California
New York, New York
Las Vegas, Nevada
Atlanta, Georgia
Miami, Florida
Los Angeles, California
Chicago, Illinois
Denver, Colorado
Washington, D.C.
San Francisco, California
Louisville, Kentucky
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
San Antonio, Texas
Seattle, Washington
Houston, Texas
Nashville, Tennessee
Birmingham, Alabama
Anaheim, California
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: New York, Miami below Orlando in top New Year's Eve cities rankings