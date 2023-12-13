Florida city ranked No. 1 for New Year's Eve ahead of Miami, New York. Here’s why.

Two Florida cities made it into Wallethub’s list of the top 10 cities in the U.S. that are the best options for a safe, affordable and exciting New Year’s Eve, with Orlando topping the entire list.

It might sound weird that New York City doesn’t top the list, but it’s a ranking that’s consistent with past rankings from the personal finance company. Last week, Orlando was named the second-most fun city (right behind Las Vegas) on a Wallethub list of the most fun cities in America.

The city that homes the happiest place on earth has been scoring major points in Wallethub’s rankings because of its plethora of entertainment and dining options.

Here’s why Wallethub ranked Orlando as the best city for New Year’s Eve this year and which other Florida city made the top 10 list.

Where's the best place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Florida?

Orlando’s wide range of quality entertainment opportunities – from clubbing, to fireworks in front of the Cinderella castle – are what has placed it at the top of this New Year's Eve list.

WalletHub compared the 100 most-populated U.S. cities across 26 metrics, organized into three categories: Entertainment and food, costs and safety and accessibility.

Orlando scored the highest when it came to the legality of fireworks, nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher.

These are the entertainment metrics that Wallethub compared for each city:

New Year’s Eve popularity

Legality of fireworks

Length of 2023 NYE fireworks show

Google Search interest for “New Year’s Eve Celebration”

Restaurants per capita

Average ranking of restaurants on Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” list

Availability of luxury shopping and gourmet food

Beer, wine and spirits shops per capita

Party supply stores per capita

Nightlife options per capita

Music venues per capita

Ranking on Wallethub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” list

Miami was the only other Florida city to make the top 20 list. The 305 actually placed first in the “restaurants per capita” category, helping it secure sixth place on Wallethub’s overall list of the best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Is Orlando good for New Year's 2023?

Wallethub puts Orlando at the top of the list for 2023. Here are the other top places to ring in 2024.

Orlando, Florida San Diego, California New York, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Washington, D.C. San Francisco, California Louisville, Kentucky Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Antonio, Texas Seattle, Washington Houston, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Birmingham, Alabama Anaheim, California

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: New York, Miami below Orlando in top New Year's Eve cities rankings