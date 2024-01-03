Florida city in top 10 best places for keeping New Year's resolutions on this list

For some, New Year’s resolutions mean attempting to turn a new leaf and backsliding into old habits by the second week of January. But there are ways to stay consistent with healthy new habits and make them a part of your everyday life by 2025.

Some of the most popular resolutions that resurface each year are attached to personal health and finances. According to a survey from WalletHub, Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2024 are to save more money and do a better job of protecting their identity online.

Because your environment heavily influences your habits, WalletHub also put together a list of the top 10 cities in the country where people are most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions consistent throughout the year. And one Florida city, which has topped quite a few of WalletHub’s holiday season lists, made the cut.

Here’s a quick look at some popular resolutions for 2024, when Quitter’s Day is and where Florida lands on WalletHub’s rankings.

What is the #1 New Year’s resolution for 2024?

A recent survey from Forbes Health found that in 2024, Americans are focused on improving their overall fitness, finances and mental health. Some other top resolutions were to lose weight, improve diet, make more time for loved ones and to stop smoking.

“A survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in October 2023 found that nearly 48% of respondents noted that improving fitness was their top priority, with just 36% focusing on their mental health,” Forbes Health says.

“Last year, 45% of respondents noted an improvement in mental health as their top priority, with just 39% citing improved fitness as their number one goal.”

USA TODAY and WalletHub’s findings were similar when it comes to what Americans hope to accomplish in 2024. Everyone is trying to save money.

“The top four resolutions for Americans heading into 2024 are saving for: a rainy-day fund, retirement, their kids' education and a big purchase,” according to a survey by USA TODAY Blueprint. “Paying down credit card debt rounds out the top five items on Amercians' wish list.”

“The financial hangover from the holidays can be a doozy,” WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe wrote in WalletHub’s survey findings. “Many people find themselves carrying debt from the holidays well into the new year.”

What day is Quitter’s Day?

If you don’t know, Quitter’s Day is observed each year as the day that those bound to quit their new-found healthy habits are most likely to stop trying to keep their resolutions.

Quitter’s day falls on the second Friday of January each year. Quitter’s Day 2024 will be on Friday, January 12.

WalletHub’s list of top 10 best cities for keeping your 2024 New Year’s resolutions

Once again, Orlando has made one of WalletHub’s top 10 lists. Most recently ranking high on WalletHub’s lists of the most fun cities in the country, best places to visit for Christmas and best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Orlando took sixth place on the list of the cities where Americans are most likely to keep their resolutions.

WalletHub ranked 150 of the most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state by measuring 57 different metrics across five categories: Health, financial, school and work, bad habit and relationship resolutions.

Within those categories were metrics like each city’s access to healthy food stores and exercise opportunities, median credit score and credit card debt, housing affordability, employment outlook, share of adult smokers, poverty rate, job security and much more.

Orlando is the only Florida city that made WalletHub’s top 10. Tampa made the top 15, though, coming in at the 13th ranking.

Orlando ranks in top 10 best cities for keeping your 2024 resolutions

Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Irvine, California San Diego, California Orlando, Florida Fremont, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas San Jose, California

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: New Year's resolution: Wallethub ranks Florida city ranks in top 10