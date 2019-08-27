Florida city, under fire for imposing massive fines on homeowners, drops lawsuit against woman

WASHINGTON – The city of Dunedin, Florida, which has been under scrutiny for massive fines lodged against homeowners, has dismissed a lawsuit against a woman who faced more than $100,000 in code enforcement fines at a house she no longer owned.

The city said in a brief court filing late Monday that it is voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit against Kristi Allen, a former Dunedin resident who was fined $103,559 – about twice her yearly income – over a dirty swimming pool and overgrown vegetation at a house she said she left to the bank eight years ago.

The dismissal comes about a month after USA TODAY chronicled Allen's story and the city's history of imposing exorbitant fines – sometimes tens of thousands of dollars at a time – for violating laws that prohibit grasses taller than 10 inches, recreational vehicles parked on streets at certain hours, sidings and bricks that don't match or dirty pools. Over the past 5½ years, the city has collected nearly $3.6 million in fines while its revenue grew.

Dunedin's lawyers did not explain why they're dropping the lawsuit, which was filed late last year in order to collect the fines from Allen. It also is not clear if the city still intends to collect the fines through other means. The city and its attorneys did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Across the country, fines have become a reliable source of revenue for cash-starved cities, and they have become a big – and rapidly growing – business for local governments. States, cities and counties collected $15.3 billion in fines and forfeitures in 2016, according to the most recent financial data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. That's a 44% jump from a decade earlier.

In February, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that excessive fines are unconstitutional – the first constraint by a federal court on how much money local governments can charge people for everything from speeding to overgrown lawns. But the ruling, while lauded by civil rights groups, left it up to cities and states to determine when a fine is considered excessive.

In early 2014, three years after Kristi Allen moved out, a code inspector came to the house, which had been vacant. Brown palm tree leaves littered the overgrown backyard. A neighbor told the inspector that something dead may have been rotting there. The swimming pool had turned into a bright green, mosquito-infested cesspool. More

Several homeowners, including Allen, have accused the city of overzealous code enforcement practices and said they did not know they even owed anything until daily fines of $100 to $500 had accumulated. Others said they were fined even as they tried to fix the violations.

Ron Sachs, a public relations expert the city hired amid controversy over another homeowner who was fined $30,000 because of an overgrown lawn, said earlier that fines Dunedin imposes are neither excessive nor abusive. Those who end up owing the city thousands of dollars in fines are homeowners "who have chosen to stay in violation," Sachs said. His company no longer represents the city.

Dunedin officials talked about the need to assess their code enforcement practices during a city commission workshop last month, amid negative media coverage over its fines. Jennifer Bramley, the city manager, brought up the possibility of placing a cap on fines and the need for "a better balance" between penalties and violations that are not life-threatening. Bramley also cautioned that the city needs to act methodically and carefully, adding the majority of residents favor the current code enforcement process.