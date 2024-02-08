Florida civil rights icon gave his life to help register voters
Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting historical African American figures who’ve had an impact in their fields, whether that be art, music, politics or sports. All of them have a Florida connection. Darryl Paulson is a professor emeritus of government at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and is an expert on the Civil Rights Movement. We’re highlighting a civil rights icon from the panhandle of Florida who was responsible for pay equity among teachers and the right to vote.