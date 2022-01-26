Florida collectibles dealer connected to Gaetz probe to plead guilty

A Florida collectibles dealer connected to the ongoing federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and drug charges and cooperate with authorities.

Joe Ellicott, known as “Big Joe,” was named on a federal grand jury subpoena in late December 2020 as part of a federal probe into alleged crimes “involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women, as well as obstruction of justice.” Gaetz and several other men were also listed on that subpoena, POLITICO has previously reported.

Authorities are investigating whether the Republican congressman from Florida had paid to have sex with a 17-year-old several years ago and obstructed justice. Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing and previously told POLITICO that he barely knows Ellicott.

Federal authorities in Orlando handled the prosecution of Ellicott, while prosecutors in Washington are responsible for the Gaetz probe. One of Ellicott’s attorneys, Joseph Zwick, said his client has not been arrested and could be sentenced as early as next week. He also said Ellicott is only loosely acquainted with Gaetz.

Ellicott agreed to plead guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of distributing a controlled substance — Adderall. In exchange, Ellicott will “cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other people” and to testify against them, according to his agreement.

Ellicott was close friends with disgraced former Seminole County, Fla., Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Greenberg was friends with Gaetz and was considered the congressman’s “wingman.” Greenberg’s case helped spark the ongoing investigation into Gaetz, Ellicott and others.

Greenberg previously pleaded guilty to multiple offenses, including sex trafficking a teenager and defrauding local taxpayers. He's set to be sentenced in March and is also cooperating with authorities.

Ellicott’s "testimony would be very similar to what Greenberg could provide. He’s probably more credible than Greenberg,” Zwick said.