Florida collectibles dealer connected to Gaetz probe sentenced to 15 months

A Florida collectibles dealer connected to a federal investigation that at one time was also linked to Rep. Matt Gaetz was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 months in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Joe Ellicott, nicknamed “Big Joe,” on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud and one count of distributing controlled substances.

Ellicott in February pleaded guilty in the case, which was linked to former Seminole County, Fla., Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Greenberg previously pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a teenager and defrauding local taxpayers, and will be sentenced in December. Ellicott was a groomsman at Greenberg’s wedding. Greenberg was once referred to as Gaetz’s “wingman,” and his case sparked the larger investigation into the Florida GOP lawmaker.

“A big portion of the reduction and getting what we got was [because of] Joe's remorse and understanding the seriousness of it,” Rob Mandell, Ellicott’s lawyer, said in an interview. “It's a chance for Mr. Ellicott to move past this and move on to the next phase of his life. He understands how this affected the people of Seminole County. Hopefully he can redeem himself in the future.”

Mandell said the Bureau of Prisons will designate a facility for Ellicott within 45 days: “They'll let us know and then that's where he’ll turn himself in.”

Ellicott was one of several men, including Gaetz, listed on a December 2020 federal grand jury subpoena. The grand jury was looking into alleged crimes “involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women, as well as obstruction of justice.”

Federal authorities were investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a minor and paid her for it. The investigation, however, appears to be coming to a close and the GOP Florida congressman is not expected to be criminally charged. Gaetz has maintained his innocence.