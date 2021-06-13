Florida college student who gave his shoes and clothes to a homeless man on the side of an interstate goes viral on TikTok

College student Jabari Richardson gave his belongings to a homeless man along I-10. amburandlex

A bystander captured a video of Jabari Richardson helping a homeless man in Tallahassee, Florida.

The video was shared to TikTok and has amassed more than five million views.

Richardson told WXTL he was in the process of moving when he spotted the man on I-10.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Florida college student is being praised as a Good Samaritan for giving away his belongings to a homeless man along a roadside.

The student, identified as Jabari Richardson by WXTL, was filmed by TikTok user amburandlex as he opened the trunk of his vehicle along Interstate 10 and talked to a homeless man who held a sign that read, "Anything helps! God bless!"

Richardson then began handing his clothes and pairs of shoes to the homeless man before driving away.

The TikTok video was captioned: "I don't know this young man but he deserves to go viral."

As of Sunday, the 17-second video has gained more than 5.4 million views and 1.1 million likes. Users said the act of kindness gave them "goosebumps."

"And he did this thinking no one was watching/recording … that's how it's done folk," one person wrote.

Richardson, a senior at Florida A&M University, told WXTL that he was in the process of moving and decided to give his belongings to someone in need instead of selling them.

"As I was growing up, my mom always taught me there's a lot of people that are in need," Richardson told the outlet. "Not everyone's blessed as I am. My mom always had clothes and shoes on my back. I can definitely take that for granted. Anything can be gone in the blink of an eye."

Read the original article on Insider