Florida commissioner: Rep. Rashida Tlaib might 'blow up' Capitol, has 'no place in government'

WASHINGTON – A Florida city commissioner is under fire after calling Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who made history as one of the first Muslim members of Congress, a "danger" who might "blow up" the U.S. Capitol.

The comments were made by Annabelle Lima-Taub, a city commissioner in the south Florida city of Hallandale Beach, in the aftermath of Tlaib saying she wanted to "impeach that motherf----," a reference to President Donald Trump

Lima-Taub signed an online petition that aimed to remove Tlaib from office and wrote a message about Tlaib on her personal Facebook page, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"Proudly signed," Lima-Taub wrote, according to a screen grab of the post. "A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill."

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in Dearborn in this 2018 file photo.

The fallout from her comments was almost immediate. Fellow commissioners denounced the remarks and CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called on her to resign.

"Xenophobic stereotypes must not be embraced by any elected official," CAIR-Florida’s communications director, Wilfredo Ruiz, said in a statement to the HuffPost. "Her un-American, xenophobic statements establish that she is unfit to hold the Commissioner’s seat. She must apologize immediately and follow up that apology with her resignation."

Tlaib's comments about the president weren't embraced by fellow Democrats and Trump responded by saying she "dishonored her family" by using profanity in calling for his impeachment.

"I thought her comments were disgraceful," Trump said. "This is a person that I don't know, I assume she's new. I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family. Using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family."

Tlaib became the first Palestinian-American woman and one of the first two Muslim women, along with Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, to serve in Congress. She did apologize, saying she wasn't sorry for making the comments about Trump but for the "distraction" they caused, adding she "will never apologize for being me and for being passionate and upset."

"I understand that I am a member of Congress, and I don't want anything that I do or say to distract us. And that's the only thing that I apologize for – that it was a distraction," Tlaib told reporters when asked about the comments. She also called it a "teachable moment."

