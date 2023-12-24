A Florida company’s mistake caused recalls from Whole Foods Market stores nationwide

A Florida company’s mistake created a possibly fatal food allergy problem and caused three lots of store-brand frozen fish to be recalled from Whole Foods Market’s nationwide.

Friday’s recall from Tampa Bay Fisheries, based in the Tampa suburb of Dover, concerns 365 Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Cod and Beer Battered Pollock fillets. Both contain soy, which is an allergen. These three lots of the fish went to stores in packaging that doesn’t list soy as an ingredient.

So, there’s no warning for those with a soy allergy or severe sensitivity that, as the recall notice says, they “run the risk of serious or life-threatening” reaction if they eat the fish.

365 Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Pollock

This covers lot No. 32508201, best by 3/7/2025, of the pollock and lot Nos. 32348201, best by 2/22/2025, and 32628201, best by 3/19/2025, of the cod. The fish was for sale from Sept. 8 through Friday.

365 Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets

If you have either of the above lots and there’s no chance someone with a soy allergy will eat them, continue your happy consumption. If there is any chance someone with a soy allergy will eat them, return them to the store where you bought them.

Any questions about this recall should be directed to Tampa Bay Fisheries, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, 800-732-3663 (800-SEAFOOD).