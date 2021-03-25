A Florida company recalled its hand sanitizer nationwide for microbial contamination

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The FDA warned consumers and health care professionals against using Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizer after 26 lots covering six sizes of dispenser got recalled Thursday.

Sarasota, Florida’s Sanit Technologies issued the recall after finding microbial contamination, high levels of Burkholderia cepcia complex and Ralstonia picketti.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says using this hand sanitizer can bring no reaction to “serious infections in a person with a hand wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream, especially in patients with compromised immune systems.

“Healthcare professionals who use this contaminated hand sanitizer and tend to an at-risk patient, such as one with cystic fibrosis, could lead to adverse events ranging from a localized infection to lung or bloodstream infections, which could require patient hospitalization.”

These come in sizes of 18 ml credit cards; 118 ml, 226 ml, 300 and 500 ml bottles; and 1000 ml refills for wall-mounted dispensers.

The label for 550 ml bottles of Durisan hand sanitizer
The lot numbers are in the table below and in the recall notice.

The lot numbers of the Durisan recall
The Durisan-written notice advises customers with recalled hand sanitizer to “destroy it immediately.” But this is a recalled product, so customers can also return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can reach Durisan at 941-351-9114, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, or by email at customerservice@durisan.com.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

FDA puts all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on ‘import alert.’ What that means

