A Florida company shorted pay of caregivers for kids with special needs by $300,000

An Orlando-based company that provides extended care for kids with special needs paid $303,367 in earned back pay to caregivers after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced.

That money went to 60 workers, just over $5,056 per employee, at the Orlando, Haines City, Lakeland and Melbourne offices of Angels on Earth PPEC.

Labor says Wage and Hour Division investigators found the company didn’t pay caregivers time-and-a-half overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a week, as the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) says employers should.

Angels on Earth management didn’t return a phone message from the Miami Herald.

“When employers fail to pay overtime in the care industry — a common violation — that creates a burden on these essential workers who have a special ability to care for children in need,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús. “Workplaces in demanding career fields may struggle to find workers they need to succeed, particularly when employers deny full wages. Employees or employers who are unsure of their legal rights and responsibilities should contact the Wage Hour Division for guidance.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of Labor’s website contains information on how to file a complaint if you believe your employer has violated FLSA. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607. The national helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

No matter the immigration or citizenship status of workers, they can speak with the department, which says it can handle calls in more than 200 languages.