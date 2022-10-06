Florida completes repairs on Pine Island bridge in just 3 days

Florida completed repairs on the Pine Island Bridge on Thursday, just three days after construction efforts began in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Pine Island was one of two major barrier islands to be cut off from mainland Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed causeways and bridges in the area. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled drone footage showings trucks crossing over the repaired bridge on Thursday.

"Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began," DeSantis wrote. "Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet."

Images of the bridge prior to construction shows just how much work has been done since Monday.

Destroyed homes and businesses on Pine Island, Florida, are seen from a helicopter as U.S. National Guard Bureau Chief General Daniel Hokanson tours the area by air on Saturday after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Repair efforts are continuing on the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to mainland Florida.

DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Transportation to prioritize repairing access to barrier islands on Wednesday. The FDOT expects repairs to the Sanibel Causeway to be completed by the end of the month.

"FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island," DeSantis said Wednesday as construction neared completion. "Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway."

"Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian," he added.

Ian was the fourth-strongest landfalling hurricane to strike Florida since data started being recorded. Roughly 2.5 million people across the state were without power in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Florida's repair efforts come months after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Pennsylvania days before President Biden arrived to the state to push an infrastructure package.

The bridge collapsed in January and its replacement has yet to be completed. Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation reportedly "hopes" to complete the project by the end of the year.

"We are dealing with the same supply-chain issues as everybody else," PennDot official Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said in late July. "But we are super excited that the project is moving this fast."