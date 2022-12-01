Florida congressman's friend sentenced to 11 years
A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes. (Dec. 1)
A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes. (Dec. 1)
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg had faced a prison sentence of between 21 and 27 years under federal sentencing guidelines.
Joe Burbank / GettyJoel Greenberg, the corrupt Florida tax official who tried to reduce his jail time by telling the FBI that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) paid for sex with a teenage girl, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.The hefty sentence comes close to the decade-plus prison time that federal prosecutors requested—and didn’t seem to give credence to his value as a government witness in a dozen other investigations into the fraud and corruption.Court Docs Rip Into DOJ for ‘Fiddling Away’ on
Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday.
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg to at least 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of child sex trafficking, stalking, and wire fraud. However, the judge appeared to suggest in court Wednesday that 10 years was not a long enough sentence.
Sen. Mike Braun has yet to make a formal announcement of a run.
Arlington police want to speak to 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda after he was the last person seen with his girlfriend who was later found murdered. Investigators call him a person of interest.
Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) filed paperwork on Wednesday morning to run for Indiana governor, leaving his Senate seat open in 2024. A filing from Indiana’s Secretary of State office noted the paperwork was filed on Wednesday morning, putting to rest speculation over whether Braun would either choose to run for a second term in the…
Occupying Russian forces are deploying landmines around Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, while numerous unexploded shells are still scattered around residential areas of the city, head of Severodonetsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said in a Telegram post on Nov. 30.
A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer several times has been arrested again, this time for allegedly violating his probation.
These deals are music to our ears.
In hiring Hugh Freeze, Auburn went to the used car lot and got a good deal on a ride with a damaged exterior but an engine that's plenty good.
Over the past year, Milwaukee Area Technical College has opened food pantries at all five of its campuses. The pantries couldn't have come at a better time.
Save $50 on the Reviewed-approved and TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner during the extended Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
Martha Louis Menefield, 82, of Valley, Alabama, was arrested Sunday after failing to pay her trash bill, authorities said.
New York Giants WR Darius Slayton was a projected non-participant in practice on Thursday after coming down with an illness.
Families report going months without receiving any real information about how their loved ones died in prison. They are left to guess what happened.
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is set to be in court one last time before he’s sentenced.
Authorities discovered the illegal material after a software company in March notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pornographic images of children had been uploaded to its cloud-based storage backup service, according to an affidavit
House Jan. 6 committee interviews final witness, weighs criminal referrals
STORY: The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday protecting same-sex marriage.The Respect for Marriage Act requires the federal government to recognize a union if it was legal in the state in which it was performed.The bill passed 61 to 36, with 60 votes needed for passage. The narrowly tailored bill is meant to be a backstop against the Supreme Court over fears it could overturn a 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was deeply personal for him."Today, the long but inexorable march towards greater equality advances forward. By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message to every American that... sending a message that every American needs to hear. No matter who you are, or who you love, you deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law. As the chamber knows, this is personal to me, and the first people I will call when this bill passes are my daughter and her wife."The new Senate measure does not, however, bar states from blocking same-sex or interracial marriages if the Supreme Court allowed them to do so.The currently Democrat-led House still also needs to approve this bill before it's sent to President Joe Biden and signed into law--and Republicans will control that chamber of Congress next year.Same-sex marriage has been thought to be under threat since June when the now conservative-dominated supreme court undid 50 years of precedent and struck down the right to abortion.In a concurring opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should consider reversing other decisions protecting individual freedoms.About 568,000 married same-sex couples live in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.