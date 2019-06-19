Florida conservatives say they don’t trust poll numbers: ‘They didn’t think Trump would win the first time’

President Trump officially launched his 2020 campaign this week in Orlando in front of tens of thousands of his supporters at the Amway Center. Conservatives of all ages came out in the rain to express excitement for the president and praise the strong economy and his accomplishments on foreign affairs during his first two and a half years in office.



This is all despite poll numbers that show wavering support in other parts of the country. Just last month, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that Trump would lose if the election were held now. Only 36 percent of voters would pick Trump over a generic Democrat, with Trump losing largely due to a lack of support among independent voters.



There is no denying that a challenge is brewing from his Democratic opponents. But poll numbers about impeachment show more vulnerability for Trump. A recent Fox News poll said that 50 percent of American voters want the president impeached. Additionally, Trump’s approval rating has yet to climb above 45 percent, according to a Gallup poll in April.

(Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) More

But none of these numbers matter to Trump supporters in Florida. They say polls didn’t matter in 2016, and they’re not worried in the leadup to 2020. “They’re interesting to look at,” said one supporter who enters college in the fall. “But considering how he did in the last election, I’m not going to take them as fact.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary of the Trump 2020 campaign, said every poll she has seen says Americans do not want the president impeached. “They want Democrats to move forward with legislating instead of investigating,” McEnany said. She admitted that she trusts her campaign’s internal polling way more than any public polling. When pushed on why internal pollsters were fired after a leak of internal polling showed Trump unfavorably, McEnany said no one from the campaign has confirmed that report, but that their internal polling shows Trump defeating a “defined Democrat.”



Poll numbers offer a narrative, and conservatives appear to be aligned on the idea that the narrative doesn’t hold much weight. “They didn’t think Trump would win the first time around,” one rally attendee said. “And that was poll numbers.”