Fans of the Netflix show need to read every one of Sherryl Wood's 'Sweet Magnolias' books in order to learn more about Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue. This may be news to Sweet Magnolias fans, but Serenity doesn't start or end with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue. In fact, the first season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias is loosely based off the first three books in Woods' series.