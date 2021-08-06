A Florida convenience store for sale lists some extras — but not the double murder there

A one-story, convenience store, complete with its fixtures and laundry equipment, is for sale in a small Central Florida city. Mount Dora is throwing in a $10,000 facade grant, and its planning and zoning department will allow residential units to be built on its second floor if the new owner should desire.

One thing that’s not disclosed on the Dave Lowe Realty sales agent’s Facebook post listing the 3,677 square foot building property — asking price, $399,000, according to Click Orlando News 6 — is the convenience store’s recent history.

The store, T&N Market, was the site of a double homicide on Nov. 30, 2020, according to Mount Dora police.

The store’s namesake owners, 56-year-old Kheim Trinh and 47-year-old Minh Nguyen, known to customers as Ken and Tina, were gunned down inside the market while preparing to close for the night.

Nguyen/Tina, died inside her store. Trinh/Ken would die in the hospital, Click Orlando reported.

A customer found the couple inside the store and called 911 that night.

Mount Dora police released surveillance video eight months ago that shows a man dressed head-to-toe in black, waving a gun at the couple, who are not seen in the footage but are heard exchanging words with the man.

In the footage, Nguyen is heard begging the gunman not to harm them and to take whatever he wanted, the Daily Commercial reported in March.

“I promise you I won’t do anything,” she says before she is shot.

The clip shows the suspect running out the front door in silence. The released footage does not include the gunshots.

Four months after the shootings, interim police Chief Brett Meade told Spectrum News 13 that investigators had people of interest and were pursuing leads but that an arrest could take time, including months.

As of the sale date, an arrest has not been made in the slayings. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and Mount Dora police have released numerous releases on its website.

The property’s sale listing post does not reference the history. Some states require disclosure of deaths or murder that happened in a property for sale. A Florida seller is not required to disclose if a murder, suicide or death has happened on the property, under Florida Statutes 689.25.

That doesn’t preclude a seller from disclosing, however.