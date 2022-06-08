A Florida cop heard a sound coming from a car in a parking lot. Then came the rescue

Another cat in Florida got itself into quite a mess.

Earlier this week, one was freed from a steel pipe in Fort Walton Beach. Last month, in Seminole County, a cat was discovered inside a sedan’s wheel well.

The latest: Over in Spring Hill on Tuesday, a deputy from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office heard meowing coming from under a car in a parking lot outside a restaurant around 1 p.m.

The agency’s Facebook post said the deputy went over to inquire about the matter and discovered a kitten wedged inside the engine compartment. Fortunately, the car was off and unoccupied.

A public relations representative for the sheriff’s office, Amber McClanahan, told the Miami Herald that Animal Enforcement was called, and, with an assist from bystanders, the kitten was rescued.

Pictures accompanying the post show the striped cutie (which turned out to be a female) upside down, surrounded by metal.

Another pic shows her wrapped in a towel in an animal enforcement officer’s arms, her mouth open as if to say thanks.

The story has an even happier ending. The sheriff’s office said the unnamed juvenile (about 3 months old) has already been adopted by a bystander who watched the rescue go down.

Apparently, the feline had been seen in the area before.

“We think she’s a wild outdoor cat who is getting older and got away from its mom,” McClanahan said. “She’s new to life and exploring her surroundings and got a little caught up on the way.”

To avoid injuring an animal that may have taken up residence in your car, experts advise you to check the tires for any hiding or sleeping animals, especially if you’re a pet owner. Also keep your car clean so as not to attract any unwanted critters.

