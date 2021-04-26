Florida cops flew a surveillance plane over a press conference where lawyers demanded probes into the police shootings of 2 Black teens

Ben Crump, center, addresses media along with other attorneys and members of George Floyd's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center Monday, March 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Florida Highway Patrol flew a surveillance aircraft above a news conference about the police killing of two Black teens, according to Vice.

Motherboard examined the flight pattern and found the plane flew circles above the location.

The"aircraft was used to monitor and ensure the proper flow of traffic" the FHP told Motherboard.

The Florida Highway Patrol flew a surveillance plane in circles above a news conference on Friday where a lawyer demanded an investigation into a police shooting of two Black teenagers.

According to flight data reviewed by Motherboard, a small Cessna plane with the tail number N267HP repeatedly flew around the 10 a.m. news conference in circles.

At the press conference, High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump and lawyer Natalie Jackson announced a lawsuit against a police officer and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for the November 2020 killings of Sincere Pierce, 18, and Angelo "AJ" Crooms, 16, the report said.

The Florida Highway Patrol's chief of public affairs told Motherboard that the plane was "used to monitor and ensure the proper flow of traffic and crowds around the immediate area" and that no cameras or recording equipment was on board.

According to Florida Today, the lawsuit followed the state attorney general's announcement that it would not seek charges against the officer who killed Pierce and Crooms.

Brevard County deputy Jafet Santiago-Mirando fired 10 bullets into the car driven by Crooms - where Pierce was a passenger.

The officer said that the driver, Crooms, was attempting to run into him and that he feared for his life. Crooms and Pierce's family have disputed that account, according to the report.

Crump also Friday called for the US Department of Justice to investigate.

