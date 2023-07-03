Florida cops on late-night patrol pulled over a car. Then the driver ‘made a movement’

A police officer shot and killed a man early Monday after a traffic stop in downtown Orlando. According to police, the man “disobeyed the commands given by the officer and made a movement as if to retrieve a gun,” but no gun was found.

Police say officers on “proactive patrol” shortly before 2 a.m. pulled over a 26-year-old driver in an area of downtown known for criminal activity. The intersection of Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue is a “hot spot” for criminal activity, Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference after the shooting.

“Probable cause was developed to believe the suspect was involved in drug activity,” police said in a statement.

Smith said when the driver made a “quick movement as to retrieve a firearm,” one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect, who later died.

The dead man, Derek Diaz, 26, was unarmed, and the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, authorities say.

“As with all officer-involved shootings, FDLE will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney’s office. Additionally, the Orlando Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation,” said the OPD, adding bodycam footage will be released in the next 30 days.