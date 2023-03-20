Florida cops on night patrol saw an unlit car parked in a cul-de-sac. It was occupied

Deputies on a patrol in Central Florida over the weekend happened upon two teens up to no good, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

A release on the agency’s Facebook page says that at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, on Conway Drive, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were found with a laundry list of illicit items, including weapons, drugs and cash. Their gender was not released nor were the circumstances of how the pair was discovered.

As per the police report obtained by the Miami Herald, deputies located a black Honda Civic parked facing southbound, in a cul-de-sac. The vehicle “did not have any exterior lights on and appeared to be occupied, which was suspicious based on the time of night.”

Deputies approached the car and observed two occupants, whose names the Miami Herald will not release due to their age.

The 16-year-old “voluntarily lowered his driver side window down in order to speak with deputies, at which point the pungent odor of raw marijuana became present,” read the arrest affidavit. “The odor was emanating from the interior compartment of the vehicle and deputies observed a black digital scale on the floorboard, in plain view, with a green leafy substance, suspected to be marijuana near it.”

Deputies inquired if either party had a medical marijuana card, and they said they did not.

The boys were removed from the vehicle in order to perform a probable cause search for narcotics.

Currently seized and in police property: a 9mm handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition; a knife; $309 cash; as well as drugs and paraphernalia, including one bag of Psilocybin (mushrooms); 17 pills of Trazodone, an antidepressant; THC concentrate, the active ingredient of cannabis; and several bags, jars and containers of marijuana.

READ MORE: Teens arrested in pizza delivery caper, cops say

Both juveniles were charged with possession of a weapon by a delinquent, possession and possession with intent to sell and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee for processing.

The 15-year-old has been on probation for an unknown violation since 2021, the report notes.

READ MORE: Two Florida teens killed in airborne crash