Florida cops out on patrol heard noises coming from a sewer drain. It was alive

Two deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast Florida took a minute off fighting crime.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies on patrol Tuesday evening in Ybor City were walking by a sewer drain when they heard distressed, chirping noises.

Turns out a baby chick was stuck in a sewer drain and had no way of getting out. The deputies sprung into action for the rescue, which happened at around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Florida motorist finds alligator under car

Video on the agency’s Facebook page shows the little guy (or gal) underground in the precarious situation, while the mother hen nervously paces nearby, by the wheel of the patrol car.

A deputy is then seen on the ground, removing the grate, plucking the adorable fuzzball out of there, then handing it off to mom. The baby immediately hops on her feathers for a hug.

READ MORE: See a dog get rescued from a storm drain in Florida

In the caption, the sheriff’s office thanks the deputies for getting “their hands dirty,” and asked followers for the public’s help in naming the “cuties.”

One social media user wrote in: “Peck and Go!”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Minuto told the Miami Herald Friday that they all finally settled on a name — at least for the little one — “Peep.”