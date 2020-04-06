Florida coronavirus testing varies widely, often by income

Kenneth Anglin already felt sick when he returned from a trip through seven states in early March to pick up his daughter and son-in-law from Colorado and bring them back to rural central Florida.

The 58-year-old complained of a sore throat, dry cough and tightness in his lower chest, compounded by body aches, chills and a low-grade fever. Within days, his wife, Michelle, was feeling it too.

Disabled and dependent on their fixed income, the couple feared COVID-19 especially because of Kenneth’s chronic pulmonary disease.

“We were just so sick, so sick – like nothing we’d ever experienced,” Michelle Anglin said. “I am 99% sure it was COVID. I’m still coughing, and it’s been three weeks now.”

But according to Anglin, their primary physician said no to a COVID-19 test, insisting the problem was bronchitis. He prescribed antibiotics and steroids.

They went to the emergency room and were rebuffed again, told they didn’t qualify because they had not been out of the country or come in contact with a known person who tested positive.

Michelle Anglin said both doctors told her if they performed a COVID-19 test, they would have to report the results to the authorities.

“They make it impossible to get tested here,” Michelle Anglin said. “They wouldn’t take it seriously. Everyone was more concerned about calling the CDC.”

While the number of COVID-19 tests across the nation has exploded in recent weeks, a USA TODAY review of state and local data shows that access remains haphazard for many patients. Communities continue to operate under widely varying guidelines for who can get tested. Some have a greater abundance of test supplies than others.

Perhaps nowhere is the ability to test patients and identify those carrying the virus more critical than Florida, where state officials delayed aggressive social distancing efforts and one in five residents is 65 or older, putting them at higher risk from the virus.

USA TODAY examined testing rates in each of Florida’s 67 counties. The review shows that some communities lag far behind others in aggressively testing, even when patients arrive showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Income and remoteness seem to be part of what’s driving the outcome.

Florida Department of Health figures through April 1 show seven of the 10 counties with the lowest coronavirus test rates per capita are poor – with median incomes under $40,000 – or rural, or both. None would be considered high-income.

Nearly all counties with the highest testing rates have median incomes above $40,000, with two earning north of $60,000.

One county with a particularly high rate of testing? St. Johns, home to the quaint coastal enclave of St. Augustine, with the highest household income in the state, $73,600. The county has completed 422 tests per 100,000 residents.

That stacks up well against Highlands County, where the Anglins live in a retirement community tucked between the cow pastures that flank inland Florida. The median income in Highlands is about half that of St. Johns, while the testing rate is just one-fourth what it is in the wealthier community.

Kenneth and Michelle Anglin, of Highlands County, Florida. Both were badly sickened by what they believe was COVID-19 but were not tested. More

Highlands also ranks near the top for percentages of tests awaiting results and the share of tested patients whose results were positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear how much of the disparities are driven by the unequal distribution of test kits versus decisions at the local level. Individual doctors and health systems apply their own judgments about whom to test, while the state chooses how to allocate requests for supplies county by county.

Counties also differ in how much their residents travel outside the state, a factor that can increase the likelihood the virus is carried home.

But local emergency managers say they see one systemic reason for shortages in some communities: When ordering test supplies from the state for healthcare providers, counties with the highest case counts are the ones most likely to get additional test kits.