Florida corrections officers accuse inmate with broken neck of faking, video shows

Corrections officers at a Florida prison broke Craig Ridley’s neck, leaving him paralyzed.

But they didn’t believe him when he said he couldn’t walk. Neither did a prison nurse and doctor.

The Miami Herald obtained exclusive video showing what happened to Ridley immediately after the guards broke his neck on Sept. 8, 2017.

Ridley died a month later. A medical examiner ruled his case a homicide, saying he’d suffered a major spinal cord injury, blunt trauma to the head and neck and complications of quadriplegia.

State and federal prosecutors decided not to bring any charges.

Since then, Ridley’s sister has fought for public records about his case. His daughter has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

