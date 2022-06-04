Florida Corvette Driver Somehow Makes it Through Flood Waters Up to Windshield

Photo credit: SuperStrong26 / Instagram

Fording deep water is unsafe in just about any car. Snorkels and ground clearance help, but some waters are too high even for a Ram TRX. Moving water is even more dangerous, and waters from floods are almost always moving quickly. All that means you should never try to cross a flooded street in your city in your car, no matter how capable it might be.

That being said, you can apparently cross a flooded road in a C8 Corvette if you try hard enough.

Massive rain from a tropical system in has brought flash flooding to South Florida, the exact kind of floods that make roads completely inoperable. But completely inoperable is relative, as Southwest Miami's Luis Levya saw when he noticed a C8 Corvette running through a flooded street earlier today.

Now, when you see "Corvette runs through flooded street," you might think you are about to see a Corvette cross through a fairly big puddle, maybe a few inches of water stretching over a distance. This is not the case. The entire nose of the C8 is submerged throughout the fording adventure. At one point, water is up to the car's windscreen. The headlights shine from underwater throughout the entire run.

Then, once the Corvette clears the water, the driver simply continues along the road to their destination as if nothing happened. You absolutely should never attempt this, but Chevrolet's first mid-engined Corvette is apparently good for at least one run through a flood.

You Might Also Like