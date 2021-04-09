Florida could erase some marijuana convictions if this bill passes. But there’s a catch.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby Wilson, Tampa Bay Times
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE — At first, the bill would have allowed nearly 195,000 Floridians to have most misdemeanor marijuana convictions erased from their criminal records.

Then, the Senate sponsor amended the bill so it would have a better chance in the Florida House, which is led by Speaker Chris Sprowls.

“I would like to go further, but I think to get this in a position to possibly pass the House, I think this is the best we can do,” said Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, Senate Bill 468′s sponsor.

The version of Bracy’s bill now working its way through the Legislature would allow only up to one marijuana misdemeanor conviction to be removed from a person’s record.

Bracy told the Times/Herald his modification was a political necessity.

“It’s the reality of passing legislation in the Legislature,” Bracy said. “You’ve got to compromise if you want to pass something of significance, especially if you’re in the minority party.”

Criminal justice advocates note that convictions can linger on a person’s record even years after a case is settled. Pew’s Stateline news service reported in 2017 that Americans with even minor criminal records can find it more difficult to access housing, employment and professional licenses.

Marijuana convictions are a particular sticking point for some advocates. It’s legal to possess at least small quantities of cannabis in 16 states. Why then, advocates ask, should possessing what many American governments consider a legal substance be a stain on a person’s record?

Also, federal statistics show that Black people are disproportionately likely to be prosecuted for low-level drug crimes. The left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union found that in 2018, Black Americans were 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for possessing marijuana despite using the drug at a similar rate to whites.

But it’s unclear how even the compromise version of Bracy’s proposal will fare in the Florida House. Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, a former assistant state attorney in the Pinellas/Pasco judicial circuit, wrote the Times/Herald in a text message that he doesn’t favor expunging records based on the type of crime that was committed.

“You don’t expunge for a category of crimes (marijuana), you make policy choices based on where the person was in the criminal justice system (trial, conviction, first time offense, juvenile etc.),” Sprowls wrote. “I would not consider an expungement of a particular offense disconnected from other policy considerations.”

Sprowls noted that he has supported the sealing of certain arrests from someone’s public record. For example, as chair of the House Judiciary committee, he supported bills in 2017 and 2018 which allowed for a person who was not found guilty of a crime to have their record expunged.

As an assistant state attorney, Sprowls dealt often with marijuana cases. Court records show that Sprowls worked on at least 101 cases in which a defendant was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession during his time in the state’s sixth judicial circuit.

Florida’s marijuana possession laws are notoriously strict. If a police officer finds someone with more than 20 grams of marijuana — less than one ounce — they can be charged with a felony. That’s one of the lowest thresholds in the country.

The amended version of Bracy’s SB 468 would give those arrested for possessing less than 20 grams of pot a chance to wipe the slate clean. But there would still be significant administrative hurdles. Floridians could only petition a court to have one misdemeanor marijuana conviction removed. And the offense could not have happened alongside another conviction. For example, a person convicted of marijuana possession and resisting arrest at the same time could not have the marijuana conviction erased from their record.

Under the bill, a person seeking to have a record expunged would have to have to wait at least one year after their case is closed before they can apply for its removal. Those still under court supervision couldn’t apply.

Erasing a pot misdemeanor conviction would follow the same process Floridians already use to get criminal records wiped clean. They’d have to pay the Florida Department of Law Enforcement a $75 fee to get a certificate of eligibility. Then the person seeking a clean record would have to bring that certificate to a court — which could still deny the expunging petition at their discretion.

“Is it a good step? Yes. Is it totally inadequate? Yes,” said Spence Purnell, a policy analyst at the libertarian Reason Foundation, of the bill. “We have to take a step back and reimagine how we look at criminal records and what they do to people.”

Purnell said Florida could easily enact a policy in which the state uses a computer program to automatically expunge marijuana convictions. California has a law which does this: last year, Los Angeles County’s district attorney moved to expunge about 66,000 such convictions.

Still, Bracy’s bill has moved further than any of its kind in recent memory — a fact the Orlando Democrat attributes to his ability to compromise with colleagues. The bill’s movement has got some criminal justice reform advocates excited.

“While cannabis possession was considered a serious offense 20 years ago, it’s a medical product that was considered an essential business today,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg.

Bracy’s bill has cleared two committees in the Senate, each by overwhelming bipartisan margins. A House companion version, sponsored by Tray McCurdy, D-Orlando — Bracy’s former legislative aide — has yet to be heard in a committee.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Get updates via text message: ConText, our free text messaging service about politics news, brings you the latest from this year's Florida legislative session.

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Steve Contorno, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Recommended Stories

  • German plant aims to make up to 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine monthly by year-end

    Russian pharmaceutical firm R-Pharm expects to produce up to 8-10 million doses monthly of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at its plant in Bavaria, southern Germany, when operating at full capacity, its chief executive told Reuters. Germany is gearing up to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain supplies of the vaccine, Reuters reported on Wednesday, though a final decision would depend on approval of the shot by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA is currently conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V, for which the applicant is R-Pharm Germany GmbH.

  • More than 5,000 people attend illegal party at Tonto national forest in Arizona

    Unexpected crowd of revelers discovered on Saturday when forest protection officers patrolled part of the forest For gatherings of more than 75 people on forest service land, Tonto national forest requires permit applications to be submitted and approved prior to any event. Photograph: Deanna Dent/Reuters More than 5,000 people gathered at Tonto national forest, near Phoenix, Arizona, last weekend in a giant party that involved fireworks and target practice. Campers and partiers taped off areas of the main road in what was an unauthorized and illegal gathering that resulted in an emergency medical evacuation and an assortment of traffic violations, according to officials. The large, unexpected crowd of revelers was discovered on Saturday 3 April, when forest protection officers were patrolling a part of the forest known as the Lower Sycamore Creek recreation area. Violations included speeding, double-riding, reckless vehicle operation, blocked roadways, illegal use of fireworks, target shooting with unknown backstops, and DUIs, according to a Facebook post from the US Forest Service. Sandy Bahr, who serves as director of the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, told Arizona news outlet KPHO images of the event horrified her. “That many people engaged in those types of activities in one area – it’s going to be super destructive,” she said. Forest officials said a medical evacuation by helicopter was necessary after two quad bikes collided and medical professionals were unable to reach an injured person because revelers were blocking roadways. A Tonto national forest spokesperson, Susan Blake, said there were also incidents of attendees riding with children who were not given helmets for protection. “This is an OHV [off-highway vehicle] area to begin with. But I think the real issue here is the large crowds,” said Blake. For gatherings of more than 75 people on Forest Service land, Tonto national forest requires permit applications to be submitted and approved before any event. With more than 2.9m acres, it is the seventh-largest national forest in the US. Scott Garlid, executive director of the Arizona Wildlife Federation, said off-roading is supported by his organization. “It’s something that a lot of Arizonans enjoy. But when you get that many people in one place, you’re doing it to the detriment of other people who want to enjoy it and of course the wildlife itself,” he told KPHO. Forest officials concluded their Facebook post by encouraging the public to help them continue to keep the forest safe and speaking up if they become aware of such events occurring on the sprawling mass of land. “Don’t be a part of the problem. Report these illegal Facebook meetup events to our district offices,” they said in the post.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • How to make an oatmeal bath to soothe and moisturize skin, according to dermatologists

    Oatmeal baths are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, acne, and sunburn.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted in defense of gun rights just hours before a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas - the 14th in the state this year

    Abbott is promoting a "Second Amendment Sanctuary State" bill which would allow Texas to ignore federal gun laws.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • LA Sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' crash

    LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shares latest details on the golf pro's accident on 'Your World'

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

    This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • SNP’s flagship housing fund runs out of cash in days

    The Scottish Government’s flagship First Home Fund has run out of money in just eight days, in what opposition parties have branded a “spectacular misjudgement”. The £60m fund, which lends people up to £25,000 towards their deposit, was launched on April 1 but was closed on Thursday afternoon after being inundated with applications. The initiative is now “fully committed” for 2021/22. The news has been described as “devastating” for thousands of Scots hoping to get onto the property ladder, with the lack of availability of 95 per cent LTV mortgages making it “incredibly difficult” for first time buyers to access mortgage finance - despite “strong evidence” showing that owning a home is cheaper than renting. Funding for the scheme was slashed by 66.5 per cent from £200m last year, with SNP ministers blaming the UK Treasury for the cuts. “We anticipated that there would be huge demand given the success of the pilot scheme run last year,” said Nicola Barclay, chief executive of industry body Homes for Scotland. “Despite this, the Scottish Government allocated just 30 per cent of the levels spent in 2020, citing budget cuts from Westminster for the reduction.”

  • US gun violence: Biden takes action on 'international embarrassment'

    As the White House announces new measures, Biden calls gun violence an "international embarrassment".

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • Comeau, Hintz lead Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1

    Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday to end a two-game slide. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for the fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars (14-14-10) have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.