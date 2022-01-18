Florida could shield whites from 'discomfort' of racist past

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRENDAN FARRINGTON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval Tuesday.

The Senate Education Committee approved the bill that takes aim at critical race theory — though it doesn't mention it explicitly — on party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Democrats argued the bill isn't needed, would lead to frivolous lawsuits and said it would amount to censorship in schools. They asked, without success, for real-life examples of teachers or businesses telling students or employees that they are racist because of their race.

“This bill's not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,” said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is Black. “At no point did anyone say white people should be held responsible for what happened, but what I would ask my white counterparts is, are you an enabler of what happened or are you going to say we must talk about history?”

DeSantis held a news conference last month in which he called critical race theory “crap," and said he would seek legislation that would allow parents to sue schools and employees to sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. It was developed during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what scholars viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Conservatives reject it, saying it is a world view derived from Marxism that divides society by defining people as oppressors and oppressed based on their race. They call it an attempt to rewrite American history and make white people believe they are inherently racist.

The bill reads in part, “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

The bill is called “Individual Freedom." Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, its sponsor, said it is not about ignoring the “dark” parts of American history, but rather ensuring that people are not blamed for sins of the past.

“No individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by the virtue of his or her race or sex,” Garcia said. “No race is inherently superior to another race.”

Jones said DeSantis is playing to his conservative base by pushing the legislation, but wouldn't go so far as to say DeSantis himself is racist.

“The governor will continue to go across the country with his racist rhetoric on critical race theory ... It's a problem that doesn't exist,” Jones said. "I think the governor's policies that he continues to push are racist."

The governor's office didn't respond to an emailed request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former President Says Crazy, Untrue Thing At Rally Because It's A Day That Ends In Y

    Since 2016, the song is still a familiar tune. A Trump rally and big lies go together like mac and cheese or better yet, in the case of Trump, potato salad with raisins. Saturday night in Arizona began with election security expert and My Pillow owner Mike Lindell proclaiming the 2020 election will be overturned, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stating Dr. Anthony Fauci should be in jail. It was an open mic night to the MAGA faithful, which somehow, a year later, believes the former Pr

  • Seven Virginia School Districts Defy Youngkin’s Mask-Mandate Ban

    Seven school districts have announced that they will defy Glenn Younkin's mask-mandate ban.

  • 'Everything's up for grabs': The 2022 midterms could see open warfare over election results in an increasingly polarized Congress

    Members of Congress are considering reforming how they count electoral votes in 2025. But the 2022 midterms may bring more immediate danger of chaos.

  • My triple-vaxxed, 85-year-old mother caught COVID. Medical triage made her doctor useless.

    Treatment for COVID-19 is the Wild West. Prescription for Paxlovid? Forget about it. Monoclonal antibody infusion? If you are lucky.

  • The 2 hard truths Democrats need to share with their voters

    The 2 hard truths Democrats need to share with their voters

  • Texas' new election law is creating a spike in rejected mail ballot applications and a shortage of paper registration forms

    "You're gonna have to fight for this," an election official said to voters on Tuesday. "This kind of suppression is designed to stop you from voting."

  • U.S. warns Russia may use joint military exercises with Belarus to attack Ukraine

    The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory

    When I first read it, I did not think it could be real. I thought, “this has to be a […] The post Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The 'Win With An Anti-CRT Agenda' Playbook Is Manifesting Right Now In Virginia

    While the Republican Party rolls on with its obstructionist mentality and still believes that losing the presidency in 2020 was a figment of our imagination, I ask that we take a closer look at Virginia. Former Carlyle Group Inc. executive and now newly elected governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, presented himself as a typical Republican. He marked himself as a purveyor of low taxes, regulation cuts, and immensely pro-business. Youngkin didn’t appear with former President Donald Trump or tie h

  • Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

    A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the state's “stand your ground” law prevents him from bringing any charges in the death of Cedric Lofton. Bennett said that if he did bring charges, “a judge would be duty bound to dismiss the case.”

  • High school guidance counselor shares viral message: 'Teachers are exhausted and wiped out'

    The reality is far worse than even parents may realize, according to Danielle Christian, a high school guidance counselor in Paris, Texas. "If you’re not currently working in the world of education, there’s no way that you can understand what is going on in schools right now," Christian wrote in now-viral Facebook post. Christian, also the mom of a second-grade student, told "Good Morning America" she has worked in education for 13 years and has never seen anything like what teachers, administrators and students are going through now amid the pandemic -- from facing school closures over the past two years to learning loss, experiencing mental health struggles and needing absences due to quarantine and illness.

  • Deidre DeJear explains decision to sit while officers recognized

    Deidre DeJear, a prominent Democrat running for governor, is speaking out about why she didn't join a standing ovation acknowledging Iowa's law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds' state address last week.Driving the news: Iowa Field Report, a conservative news outlet, tweeted a picture of DeJear sitting during the governor's speech. She was attending as a guest of Iowa Rep. Chris Hall of Sioux City.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: DeJear

  • America Just Gave Black Folks the Finger on Voting Rights

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyThings are not looking good for voting rights.Reliably useless Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema last week reasserted their unwillingness to change the filibuster rule to oppose voter suppression. A political Rube Goldberg chain reaction followed, with Chuck Schumer then delaying the promised vote to alter the filibuster—impossible without Manchin and Sinema’s support—and thereby missing his own self-imposed, highly symbolic, always-a-long-shot deadline of M

  • The Biden administration is buying 1 billion rapid COVID-19 test kits to give Americans for free. Here's how to get one.

    The US Postal Service launched a website on Tuesday where Americans could order at-home, rapid COVID tests to have them delivered to their homes.

  • Judge signs plan, resolves Puerto Rico bankruptcy battle

    Puerto Rico’s nearly five-year bankruptcy battle was resolved Tuesday after a federal judge signed a plan that slashes the U.S. territory’s public debt load as part of a restructuring and allows the government to start repaying creditors. The plan marks the largest municipal debt restructuring in U.S. history and was approved after the judge held heated hearings in recent months and as the island struggles to recover from deadly hurricanes, earthquakes and a pandemic that deepened its economic crisis. “Congratulations, Puerto Rico!” tweeted Natalie Jaresko, executive director of a federal control board appointed to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances that had been working with the judge on the plan.

  • Why There’s a Civil War in Idaho — Inside the GOP

    Idaho is the ‘reddest of red states.’ So why are Republicans fighting so much?

  • A Milwaukee man and woman died in a possible murder-suicide on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, MPD said

    A Milwaukee man and woman died from gunshot injuries on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

  • A Hazardous Heater or a Freezing Home. Which Would You Choose?

    The fire in the apartment killed 17 people, mostly West African immigrants, making it one of the deadliest in U.S. history. It also revealed racial disparities.

  • The threat of a 'smart' Trump

    The former president's impulses were his undoing. Has he learned his lesson?

  • Florida Senate panel endorses Ron DeSantis' push for new limits on how race is discussed

    With critical race theory already banned in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for new limits on how race is discussed in schools and at work.