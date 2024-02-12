Which Florida counties have the most private schools and students? What to know

Although the use of taxpayer-funded vouchers to attend private school nearly tripled in Palm Beach County this year, it's still far behind other Florida counties that have hundreds more private schools and a larger share of the student population attending them.

The state's voucher program was expanded last summer to include families of all income levels, meaning that nearly every family in the state could opt in to use the voucher to help reduce the cost of private education.

If a student moves from public to private school, the money follows them. If the student previously attended private school and began using a voucher this year, it's a new cost for the state.

"There will be a preference for low- and middle-income families but at the end of the day, we fundamentally believe that the money should follow the student. It should be directed based on what the parent thinks is the most appropriate education program for their child," Gov. Ron DeSantis said when he signed the voucher bill in Miami in March 2023.

Historic enrollment and expected enrollment for the 2023-24 school year at Palm Beach County schools. The blue bar represents traditional, district-run schools, the orange bar represents charter school students and the gray bar represents the students who use publicly funded Family Empowerment Scholarships to attend private schools.

Which Florida counties have the most private schools and the biggest share of its students attending those schools?

Here's what to know:

Florida counties with the most private schools

The number of private schools in Florida has increased by 600 in the past 10 years, according to the most recent data available from the Florida Department of Education from the 2022-23 school year.

That year, 2,973 private schools operated across the state, many of which are religiously affiliated.

Unsurprisingly, all seven of the state's urban counties (Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas) made the list of counties with the most private schools.

Here are the counties with the most private schools:

Miami-Dade: 602 schools Broward: 286 schools Orange: 246 schools Hillsborough: 165 schools Duval: 160 schools Palm Beach: 145 schools Pinellas: 128 schools Polk: 106 schools Brevard: 88 schools Osceola: 84 schools

Students at Rosaraian Academy, a private school in West Palm Beach

Florida counties with the largest share of private school students

Although many of Florida's most populous counties have the largest number of private schools, more rural counties have the largest share of students who attend them.

Here are the counties where the largest percentage of students attend private schools:

Martin: 44.4% of all students attend private school Jefferson: 38.2% of students Escambia: 21.2% of students Miami-Dade: 20.3% of students Hamilton: 18.4% of students Bradford: 18.1% of students Pinellas: 16.8% of students Duval: 16.6% of students Broward: 16.2% of students Seminole: 15.5% of students

In Palm Beach County, just 13.5% of all students attend private school, according to the 2022-23 data.

This year's data, which will likely reflect the increased enrollment in private schools, is not yet available from the Department of Education.

