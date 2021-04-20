Florida county sheriff tells new residents 'don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A sheriff said he welcomed transplants to the Sunshine State, as long as they vote the right way.
"Don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north," the Polk County sheriff said.
His comments drew laughter from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just signed an "anti-riot" bill into law.
Weighing in on a debate about the effect of new residents on Florida politics, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd proposed a simple solution on Monday.
"So we only want to share one thing as you move in hundreds a day," Judd said at a news conference, with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to his left. "Welcome to Florida. But don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north, or you'll get what they got."
-Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2021
"There's a reason that this place is fun," the sheriff continued. "There's a reason why we have a 49-year-low crime rate. And the same people that don't think we should have an anti-rioting bill, or a rioting bill, are the same ones that think we ought to let more people out of prison."
Judd was referring to a hallmark piece of legislation, championed and recently signed by DeSantis, that classifies a riot as three or more people, grants civil immunity to motorists who run over protesters, and prevents people accused of rioting from posting bail until their first court appearance.
The governor could be seen laughing when Judd made his remark about voting.
As Insider's Natasha Solo-Lyons reported in February, executives and companies fleeing to Miami from Wall Street and Silicon Valley have fueled a real-estate boom.
A recent Pew Charitable Trusts report found that Florida had more transplants in the past 10 years than any other state except Texas, WJXT reported.
The Sunshine State has also remained a Republican stronghold, with President Donald Trump winning by more than 3 percentage points in the 2020 election.
Read the original article on Business Insider