Florida couple accused of using fake Covid vaccination cards on vacation

A Florida couple was arrested in Hawaii after allegedly presenting fake Covid-19 vaccination cards for themselves and their two children.

Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, were taken into custody Aug. 11, shortly after they arrived in Honolulu.

"The screener at the airport when they came through noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine," Special Agent Joe Logan with the Hawaii Attorney General's Office told NBC Miami. "And that's how we got involved."

Court documents obtained by NBC News allege that the Dalmazzos falsified vaccination cards for themselves and their two children, who were born in 2016 and 2017. The vaccine is not yet available for children under the age of 12.

Enzo Dalmazzo was charged with one count of presenting false documents and Daniela Dalmazzo was charged with three counts, two of which relate to the children. Court documents do not explain why the mother was charged with more counts than the father.

The Miami Beach couple was jailed on a total bail of $8,000 but has since been released. Court documents do not list attorney information and they could not be reached at phone numbers listed for them.

Hawaii currently has a Safe Travels program in place that says visitors have to submit a vaccination card or a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 72 hours before a trip. Otherwise, they must self-quarantine for 10 days.