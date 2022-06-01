Florida couple arrested and accused of scamming elderly Des Moines County man out of $8K

The Des Moines County Sheriff's office is urging people to be cautious after an area elderly man was scammed into sending a Florida couple $8,000.

On May 19, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a theft by deception.

The victim, a Des Moines County resident, reported being contacted by an individual posing as his granddaughter, who told the victim they were in jail and needed bond money, according to a press release.

The victim reported that he sent a package containing $8,000 to an address in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the day he received the call.

Des Moines County deputies then contacted the Port St. Lucie Police Department and informed them of the suspected theft.

On May 20, Port St. Lucie police officers were able to intercept the package sent by the victim and retrieve all of the $8,000.

Those officers then repackaged and delivered the package as scheduled in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police Department then surveilled the home where the package was sent and watched a vehicle drive up and the suspects take the empty package from the residence.

Detectives then performed a traffic stop and located the package inside the car.

Police arrested the driver, Jenny Richard, 26, and the passenger, Jordan Dor, 25, and charged the them with larceny-grand theft (more than $5,000 but less than $10,000, per Florida code).

Dor was identified as the individual who approached the residence and took the package, and the package was located near his feet in the car, according to the press release.

Richard and Dor were taken to the St. Lucie County jail on $5,000 bond each.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s office reminds area residents that citizens scammers can be extremely assertive and persuasive, and advises the following tips to avoid becoming the victim of a phone scam:

Don’t send or wire money to anyone you have not met before;

Don’t give out personal or financial information over the phone;

Contact a trusted family member who can confirm or deny if the caller’s story is legitimate;

Ask the caller questions that would be difficult for them to answer; and

Contact law enforcement immediately with any concerns so they can investigate further.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Des Moines County Sheriff's office urges caution after $8K scam