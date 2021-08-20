Florida couple arrested after entering Hawaii with fake vaccination cards, officials say

A Florida couple was arrested last week after authorities say they entered Hawaii using fake vaccination cards to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, were taken into custody on Aug. 11 after arriving in Honolulu with their two children, according to NBC’s Miami affiliate WTVJ Channel 6.

Now the duo faces charges of falsifying a vaccine document. Court records from Hawaii show Daniela was also charged with two additional counts for allegedly using fake vaccination cards for the couple’s two children.

A bail of $8,000 was paid two days after authorities arrested the couple — $2,000 for each falsified vaccination card charge.

The couple’s children were too young to be inoculated with any of the approved vaccinations, according to WTVJ. That raised a red flag with authorities on the ground in Honolulu when they were presented with vaccination cards for the children, who were born in 2016 and 2017.

“The screener at the airport, when they came through, noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine, and that’s how we got involved,” Special Agent Joe Logan of the Hawaii Attorney General’s office told the TV station.

Being vaccinated is not a requirement to visit Hawaii. The Aloha State’s official travel website says only a negative test within the last 72 hours is required to avoid a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival. Domestic travelers who are able to offer proof showing that they have been fully vaccinated have been able to visit Hawaii without testing or quarantine since July 8.