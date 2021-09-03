Florida couple awarded for interrupting their wedding day to help pedestrian hit by car

Two Florida law enforcement officers who interrupted their wedding to assist an injured pedestrian were given a state award for responding on their big day.

Taylor and Christopher Rafferty were presented with the Florida Attorney General Office's Back the Blue Award on Thursday by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Taylor Rafferty told reporters that she and her husband just followed their instincts and training when they came to the man's aid. Her husband told reporters that getting involved was "a natural response."

In December 2020, Taylor Rafferty, a detention deputy, and her soon-to-be husband, Christopher Rafferty, a road deputy, were with their wedding party on the Ocala, Florida downtown square.

Their ceremony was getting ready to start when a crash occurred not far from them

The couple stopped what they were doing and went to help. In her wedding gown and holding her bouquet, Taylor directed traffic.

Marion County Sheriff's Corrections Officer Taylor Rafferty, center, directs traffic with her bouquet in hand as her future husband MCSO Deputy Christopher Rafferty, right, responded to a vehicle verses pedestrian accident while having their pictures take on the Ocala downtown square, December 12, 2020 in Ocala, FL. "I was using my bouquet to direct traffic," Taylor said while laughing Friday April 2, 2021. [Wendy McCarthy Special to the Ocala Star Banner]2020

Her soon-to-be husband also assisted with traffic, while other people rushed to the aid of the victim who had been hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road.

"I think (the reaction) was instinctive and none of us hesitated. It’s awesome (that) no matter how important the event or how much planning, Taylor and Christopher ran toward those needing help. It's what we do every day," said Samantha Horne, Christopher Rafferty's zone partner and maid of honor at the wedding, said.

