Florida couple charged after infant is found with 18 fractured ribs, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested and charged with child neglect after their infant was found with 18 fractured ribs, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The son of 37-year-old Tina Palmer and 42-year-old Stephen Palmer allegedly suffered several fractured ribs, WTVJ reported.

WTVJ also said the 2-month-old baby, born on Oct. 18, was found unresponsive at their Miami Beach apartment and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

When local fire crews arrived at the apartment, Stephen was giving the baby CPR. Medics took over and gave the infant chest compressions during the transportation to the hospital. The baby was revived and flown to a pediatric ICU, WTVJ reported.

However, doctors found inconsistency between the infant’s fractured ribs and the recent CPR compressions. The baby also suffered a brain bleed and a deep laceration underneath his lip. Tina claimed the laceration may have been from squeezing a baby bottle too hard.

According to warrants obtained by WTVJ, Stephen said he found the baby with “blue-colored lips” after waking up. He also told officials he believed his child had colic, given a recent fever, frequent spit-ups, and frequent crying.

The warrants also show that Stephen called the baby “very fragile,” and neither parent could explain the fractures.

The nurses found 18 total rib fractures, a fractured bone in his right hand, injuries to his genitals, lacerations on his big toe, left hand, and neck, and acute hemorrhaging/blood in the right and left side of his brain, along with neurological damage, according to the warrants.

Tina was arrested on Friday and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. Stephen was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse and aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The judge has ordered both parents to stay away from the baby.

Stephen’s hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. in Miami.

