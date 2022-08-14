Florida couple charged after toddler was thrown against a wall and had 'hundreds' of injuries

A Florida couple is now in jail facing murder charges after a child died as a result of being thrown against a wall.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, and charged them with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13.

The 3-year-old's name was Brandy Crews, and the couple was her caregivers, according to police.

She was revived by doctors, but was later determined to have no brain activity and died three days after being taken to the hospital.

Brandy was also found with fractures, cuts, burns and "hundreds of small scars covering her body," police said.

An arrest document states that Williams "admitted post Miranda to [redacted] throwing the victim against a wall, causing head trauma and her to become unresponsive."

Williams told police that she observed "[redacted] beat the [victim] with a belt … countless times in the past." She further said that Brandy's ankles and hands were tied with shoelaces during the beatings.

The couple both admitted that Lindsey threw the 3-year-old child against the wall, according to the arrest records.

Another boy who was in the couple's care was also found with injuries, but police said they were nonlife-threatening.

The couple's charges include murder, child abuse, and child neglect.