Florida couple released after being kidnapped by gang in Haiti

Jean-Dickens Toussaint and his wife, Abigail Michael Toussaint, were released Thursday after being kidnapped and held for ransom by a Haitian gang.

The Florida couple had been taken against their will almost a month ago while visiting sick relatives near Port-au-Prince, their family told NBC News.

Now, they hope to return home to Tamarac, a city in Broward County, this weekend — although details as to how exactly they obtained their freedom are still obscured.

Family members say they first paid $2,000 of the $6,000 ransom the kidnappers demanded. But the price was later hiked to a hefty $200,000 per person, which the family was unable to pay for their release.

The couple’s niece, Christie Desormes, started an online petition in order to get the attention and help of U.S. officials in ensuring her aunt and uncle’s safe return.

As Desormes tells it, her aunt and uncle’s tour bus was stopped while driving through Haiti’s capital.

“[The kidnappers] stopped the bus at a stop and then asked for Americans to get off the bus and their escorts off the bus, and then they took them,” she told CNN affiliate WPLG.

The State Department confirmed in March that it was aware of reports regarding the missing couple, but did not divulge whether or not the government was intervening in the situation.

So far, the family has shared the news of the couple’s release but no further details as to their condition or how they found freedom.

Large portions of the Haitian countryside and the nation’s capital are considered lawless territory as gang violence and crime have been escalating in recent years following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Regular gun fights between police and gangs have left hundreds dead and thousands others displaced from their homes.