Florida Couple Says They Were Shot While House Delivering Instacart Order To Wrong House, No One Will Be Charged

Authorities in Florida are not going to charge a man who shot at a couple who mistakenly turned in the wrong address while delivering groceries for Instacart.

Waldes Thomas and his girlfriend Diamond D’arville say they were on the phone with a customer and they were trying to find her address, but ended up at another home.

After realizing they are at the wrong house, the pair said they were about to drive away. Before they pulled away, however, the couple said they saw a flashlight and heard somebody talking to them.

“He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ and we’re saying we’re with Instacart,” D’arville told NBC Miami.

The man then got in his truck, according to the couple, and pulled up behind them.

“I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go,'” D’arville said. “I was scared, I’m not going to lie.”

After their car was hit by several bullets, D’arville and Thomas said they pulled over about a block away and spoke with police.

“We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying I have trespassers on my lawn, he decided to shoot,” Thomas said.

“(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property,” D’arville said.

The couple is demanding for the person who shot at them to be held accountable, but it looks like that won’t happen.

As NBC News reports, Detective Patrick Di Cintio said, “Each party appear[s] justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived.”