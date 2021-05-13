The Florida COVID-19 data 'whistleblower' crashed the state's dashboard and locked out her manager before she was fired, the National Review reports

The Florida COVID-19 data 'whistleblower' crashed the state's dashboard and locked out her manager before she was fired, the National Review reports
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebekah Jones.
Rebekah Jones. Twitter/Rebekah Jones

  • The National Review wrote a column about Rebekah Jones, a Florida health department employee who was fired last year.

  • Writer Charles C.W. Cooke reports that Jones crashed a data dashboard and locked out her manager before she was fired.

  • The column accuses Jones - who claims the state was doctoring COVID-19 data - of being a conspiracy theorist.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rebekah Jones, the former Florida health department employee who was fired last year, crashed the state's COVID-19 data dashboard and locked her manager out of the tool before she was terminated, according to a column in the National Review.

The column, published on Thursday and written by Charles C.W. Cooke, accuses Jones of being a conspiracy theorist who is a "good old-fashioned confidence trickster."

Jones, who worked on the state's COVID-19 dashboard, has claimed she was fired last year after refusing to fudge COVID-19 data. Personnel files obtained by the National Review reportedly show a manager speaking with a human-resources consultant about her public posts concerning the data.

The National Review column claims that after managers decided to remove her from the COVID-19 dashboard, she siphoned data from the report, crashing the tool. Jones later locked her manager who was "reversing her power grab" out of his account, Cooke writes in the National Review.

Jones has been charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, NPR reported in January.

She turned herself in to authorities in January, more than a month after authorities raided her Florida home.

Read more at the National Review.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Government watchdog says Fudge violated Hatch Act

    The Housing and Urban Development secretary weighed in on the Ohio Senate race during an appearance at the White House in March.

  • U.S. completes Jones Act assessments, ready to review waiver requests - White House

    The U.S. Transportation Department has completed its assessment of what ships are available to carry petroleum products from the Gulf to the Eastern Seaboard and is ready to review any Jones Act waiver requests, the White House said on Wednesday after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted supplies. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews. The Department of Homeland Security must issue any waiver of the Jones Act and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday authorities wanted to be ready to act immediately.

  • Trump’s acting attorney general refuses to say if he discussed overturning election results

    Donald Trump’s acting attorney general has refused to answer whether he discussed with the former president efforts to overturn or reject election results in the lead up to 6 January. Jeffrey Rosen told members of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that he met with the former president on 3 January but said only that their conversation did “not relate to planning and preparations for the events of 6 January.” In a heated round of questions, Democratic US Rep Gerry Connolly pressed Mr Rosen to answer whether those conversations involved rejecting election results.

  • Doing This for 12 Minutes Each Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

    It's one thing to keep your body in the right shape as you age with proper diet and exercise, but it can be another thing entirely to keep your mind sharp in your later years. But it turns out that some daily habits could also boost cognitive health. In fact, research has found that doing this one activity for just 12 minutes a day can slash your risk of dementia or Alzheimer's disease way down. Read on to see what you could be doing to keep your brain sharp.RELATED: This Could Be One of the First Signs You Have Dementia, Experts Say. Meditating for 12 minutes daily has been shown to help reduce the risk of dementia. In a study that was published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease in 2018, a team of scientists examined 60 older adults who had previously reported trouble with their memory during a 12 week period. Researchers then split the them into two groups, where they were instructed to either listen to music for 12 minutes or practice a 12-minute yoga meditation known as Kirtan Kriya daily. The meditation exercise involves repeating a series of chants and specific instructions—including singing, whispering, and hand gestures—for two minute intervals.To assess physiological progress, the research team took bloodwork before and after the three-month study from participants to record indicators of Alzheimer's disease. Results showed that those who practiced meditation saw major changes in the biological markers that would put them at a higher risk for Alzheimer's disease by the end of the study, with the same participants reporting improvements in cognitive function, sleep, mood, and quality of life. Some blood markers could help predict and treat Alzheimer's disease earlier. Kim Innes, PhD, first author of the study and a professor at West Virginia University School of Public Health in Morgantown, and her team chose to assess blood samples for certain markers that are believed to predict the onset of Alzheimer's disease, including telomere length, telomerase activity, and the levels of specific beta-amyloid peptides. A reduction in telomere length and telomerase activity—which is an enzyme that protects the length of the "protective caps" on chromosomes—is often seen as a "marker of cellular aging."The bloodwork results showed that while both groups saw a rise in the biomarkers, those in the meditation group saw a greater increase. The researchers also argue that such tests could help diagnose and treat Alzheimer's disease before symptoms such as confusion or memory loss develop. Another review of research also found that Kirtan Kriya lowered the risk of dementia. This wasn't the first time a link between daily Kirtan Kriya practice and Alzheimer's risk has been made. A 2015 review of research published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease discussed a study in which 37 caregivers of family members who have dementia were placed on similar regimens, with one control group listening to relaxing music for 12 minutes daily and the other meditating for 12 minutes.According to the study's authors: "The outcome revealed that the [Kirtan Kriya] group had significantly lower levels of depressive symptoms, and greater improvement of mental health, well-being, and memory compared with the control group. Moreover, the [Kirtan Kriya] group showed a 43 percent improvement in telomerase activity, the largest ever reported, compared with 3.7 percent in the relaxation group."RELATED: Doing This When You Drive Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says. A combination of other factors shows that meditating may reduce other symptoms that increase the risk of dementia. Other studies highlighted in the review have found that meditation could help combat other symptoms that increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, including reducing inflammation that is correlated to artery disease.The 12-minute meditation also improved sleep quality and reduced stress.RELATED: If You Have This Blood Type, Your Dementia Risk Is High, Study Says.

  • Man who served 42 years in prison for triple murder is innocent, prosecutor says

    “All those who have reviewed the evidence in recent months agree — Kevin Strickland deserves to be exonerated,” officials say. “All those who have reviewed the evidence in recent months agree — Kevin Strickland deserves to be exonerated,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The prosecutor is joining the Midwest Innocence Project to work to have Strickland freed from Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

  • Massive Ranch From A River Runs Through It Sells for $136.25 Million After Bidding War

    The property featured in the early Brad Pitt film totals 80,000 acres

  • Why Do Cats Eat Grass?

    Your feline friend might just need a change to their diet.

  • In a report suppressed under Trump, the EPA has said for the first time that humans caused the climate crisis

    The EPA's annual Climate Change Indicators report came out on Wednesday after a four-year pause during the Trump administration.

  • Rep Madison Cawthorn Taunts Liz Cheney on Ouster From GOP Leadership: ‘Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye’

    Freshman congressman keeps it classy Freshman representative Madison Cawthorn celebrated Wednesday after his colleagues in the House voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump. “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” the young Republican wrote in a tweet. Cawthorn’s November election, like Cheney’s Wednesday morning ouster, signals how much power Trump and his brand of conservatism have in the Republican party. Just before Cheney was stripped of her role as House Republican Conference chairwoman, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore into the new iteration of the GOP on “Morning Joe,” saying the party he used to be proud to belong to no longer exists. Cheney, too, had plenty to say to the coalition that removed her over her vocal criticism of Trump, though she did not agree with Scarborough’s assessment. “I do not think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is. I think that the party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from and we’ve got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president,” she said. Still, the party is clearly basing plenty on Trump. In 2020, Cawthorn, a 25-year-old North Carolina Republican and political novice, sent a distinctly Trumpy, antagonistic tweet when he won the U.S. House seat held by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. “Cry more, lib,” Cawthorn tweeted on election night after the Associated Press projected him the winner in his contest with Democrat Moe Davis, a 62-year-old retired Air Force colonel. Cawthorn had won 54.4% of the vote to 42.4% for Davis, with 99% of the ballots counted. Read original story Rep Madison Cawthorn Taunts Liz Cheney on Ouster From GOP Leadership: ‘Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye’ At TheWrap

  • Toyota's operating profit nearly doubles

    Toyota shrugged off the health crisis slump and global chip shortage on Wednesday (May 5), reporting that its fourth-quarter operating profit nearly doubled since last year.The world's biggest automaker by vehicle sales also announced a $2.3 billion share buyback, and forecast annual profit will rise by 14% to pre-pandemic levels. It says that will largely be driven by renewed demand in its biggest market - the United States.Toyota predicts overall sales will grow 6.4% to 10.55 million vehicles for the year.Its shares rose just over 2% after the results were released.But it was a different story for smaller rival Nissan. Its shares tumbled around 10% after releasing weaker-than-expected guidance for the current fiscal year.Toyota surprised rivals and investors last quarter when it said output would not be significantly disrupted by ongoing chip shortages.Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford, among others, have been forced to slow or suspend some production.The global auto industry has been grappling with that shortage since late last year, and has seen it worsen in recent months.Japan's second-biggest automaker, Honda, is due to report its annual results on Friday (May 14).

  • Fact check: Biden administration didn’t ‘reject’ National Day of Prayer

    Biden didn’t “reject” the National Day of Prayer. He celebrated it.

  • Barca return reports 'incorrect' as Xavi signs new Al-Sadd deal

    Qatari side Al-Sadd announced on Wednesday former Spain midfielder Xavi has signed a contract extension to keep him as their coach until 2023.

  • Solar pushback: how US power firms try to make people pay for going green

    In states like Kansas, energy companies want to impose charges on people who produce their own power with rooftop arrays An aerial photo taken with a drone shows solar panels installed on a private home in Round Lake Heights, Illinois. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA Kevin Good is the president of a small solar power company in Kansas – a state that tends to be so sunny you’d think he’d have it made. “I got into solar at maybe the worst point to do so in the last 50 years,” said Good, who runs Good Energy Solutions in Lawrence, a town of about 100,000. . Kansas has about as much solar potential as Florida but lags far behind the state, powering only about 12,000 homes – or less than 2% of what is covered in Florida, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That could be related to an ongoing debate in the states that is pitting utilities companies against solar energy. The Kansas utility Evergy has vastly expanded wind power in the state, but it is advocating for policies that would make customers less likely to install rooftop solar panels. That’s because if customers generate their own power, they won’t need to buy as much from Evergy. The fight has played out in state after state, from Arizona to California to Massachusetts – as power companies are threatened by the transition. In 2018, Evergy got permission from state regulators to collect fees from rooftop solar users, but Kansas’s highest court recently ruled that illegal. So, Evergy went back to regulators and asked them to approve different charges – a grid access charge and a minimum monthly bill. The regulators, at the Kansas Corporation Commission, rejected both proposals. They have told the company to work with solar advocates on a more holistic compromise. Andrew French, the chair of the commission, said in February that his state isn’t the only one in a standoff surrounding solar, particularly about how to rework a policy called net metering – where customers are compensated for power they send back to the grid. “This is not an issue unique to Kansas,” French said. “Others have implemented net metering 2.0 and beyond. I hope we will look at new models to try to figure out the appropriate way to value these resources.” Rick Gillam, a program director with the national solar advocacy group Vote Solar, said that Evergy is like most utilities in opposing customers reducing their usage of utility-supplied electricity. “Its general animosity has created uncertainty for solar developers and customers alike,” he said. Utilities have for years battled against net metering. Now, they are also turning to other billing strategies to try to recoup the money they fear they will lose when their customers aren’t as reliant on them. States around the country are reconsidering how they compensate customers who have their own rooftop solar. A lawyer for the trade group for investor-owned utilities, Emily Fisher of the Edison Electric Institute, said at a regulatory conference earlier this year that utilities in 2020 installed 12 gigawatts of solar power and in 2021 are on track for even more. But the pandemic left many customers unable to pay their bills, shifting costs on to others, she said. “We have to be really mindful of costs as we continue to drive toward clean,” Fisher said. ** Power companies have worried about a future like they see in California, which is far ahead of other states on rooftop solar and is considering overhauling electricity rules to try to boost adoption further. Environmental advocates say that amid the green energy revolution that the Biden administration is touting and climate scientists are calling for, utilities are standing in the way. “It’s the wave of the future. Customer tastes are becoming green, they are becoming organic in what they eat and what they wear,” said Ahmad Faruqui, an industry expert with the consulting firm The Brattle Group. “Why should electricity be any different?” The debate in Kansas specifically is not about whether climate change is happening and renewable power is necessary – but about how to shift the landscape to accommodate green energy despite pushback from powerful corporations. Climate change deniers are increasingly out of place in the state, which has seen a significant economic boost from wind power. Kansas’s governor, Laura Kelly, is a Democrat, although the state legislature is controlled by Republicans. Kelly supports renewable power, especially wind. One relatively new state senator, Mike Thompson, has attempted to propose anti-wind power legislation that one Kansas non-profit group has deemed among the “most restrictive”, in the US. Thompson – a former meteorologist who has received campaign donations from both the fossil-fuel invested Koch brothers and a Pac for Evergy – denies the science that shows humans are heating the planet at an unsustainable rate. In a sign of the times, his fellow Republicans shot down his proposal, and it is unlikely to move forward. Thompson and Evergy represent two sides of the opposition that stands to curb renewable power growth around the country. Thompson’s complaints are ideological. He falsely argues the public “has been subjected to a constant barrage of falsified, exaggerated and alarming claims”, about climate change. He and other conservatives around the country have sought to cast renewables as unreliable and expensive. Evergy, on the other hand, says it’s committed to reducing its climate pollution and has massively grown its wind power, displacing some coal-fired energy. Evergy’s power mix is 39% coal, 27% wind, 26% fossil gas, 7% nuclear and 1% solar and other renewable power. Evergy’s senior vice-president, Chuck Caisley, said environmental advocates are unfairly painting the company as anti-renewables and that he just wants rooftop solar generators to help pay for the grid they use. Utility companies argue that when customers opt out, they will be forced to charge the remaining pool of users more. “From an issue of fundamental fairness, we just don’t believe that because you put a solar array on your house, [your neighbor should] have to pay more,” he said. “It was never our intention to try and hurt the solar industry.” But utilities remain monopolies, meaning their customers typically don’t have other options. They are typically regulated by elected or appointed state officials, who determine how big of a profit they can make from running plants and power lines. Dorothy Barnett, executive director of the Kansas-based Climate + Energy Project, said those profit motivations have stalled progress for years. “We could have worked together to find common ground and could have been so far ahead on solar,” Barnett said. “There were so many opportunities along the way that were missed because Kansas utilities were slow to recognize we are in a period of transition with our electric system.”

  • Florida Man Drives Bizarre Chopped Car For An Unbelievable Reason

    Jeep owners, eat your heart out!

  • 'Unacceptable': Only 7 percent of vaccinated Florida residents are Black

    "We still have a lot to do in order to get to the concept called herd immunity to get to a point where we can resume life,” said Florida Department of Health’s deputy secretary for health.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

    Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen's harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

  • Deadlocked FEC reportedly declines to investigate Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians

    The Federal Election Commission deadlocked 3-3 against opening an investigation into whether Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort illegally solicited foreign assistance during a Trump Tower meeting with Russian envoys in June 2016, Axios reports. The vote split along party lines, with the three Democratic commissioners voting to approve an investigation of campaign finance violations and the three Republican commissioners voting against it, reportedly on the technical grounds that the five-year statute of limitations expires in a few months. The tie means the FEC will drop the matter. The Trump campaign's motive for taking the meeting was to get proffered dirt on 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The FEC is working through a backlog of 2016 complaints, though little enforcement action is expected from any of the cases. All but one of the outstanding complaints have to do with former President Donald Trump's campaign. The deadlocked FEC also recently rejected an investigation into Trump's hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 election. The FEC declined to comment on the Trump Tower case, but Democracy 21, one of the groups that filed the complaint, told Axios it had been notified of the case's closure. "There was nothing surprising about the notification," said Democracy 21's Fred Wertheimer. "Everyone in the system knows that the FEC will not enforce the law because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Federal investigators say HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge violated the Hatch Act

    HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was found to have violated the Hatch Act during a public appearance, according to independent investigators.

  • All but one Republican lawmaker left the floor during Liz Cheney's speech against Trump, CNN reports

    Rep. Liz Cheney gave a speech on the House floor blasting Trump and Republican lawmakers over false election claims.

  • Florida takes step toward the catching of goliath grouper

    A divided board of Florida game regulators took a tentative step Wednesday that might eventually allow fishermen to catch and kill goliath groupers, a fish that was almost driven to extinction 30 years ago by overfishing and pollution. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told its staff to craft a regulation it has proposed that would allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually during a four-year period. Supported by fishing groups, the proposed limited harvest calls for a lottery to issue $300-per-week licenses that allow each recipient to catch and kill one goliath, with proceeds funding research of the species.