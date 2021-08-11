Florida COVID update: 24,753 new cases — state breaks record for third time this week

Devoun Cetoute
·4 min read

Florida has yet again broken a new case record as the state reported 24,753 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Florida — which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population, accounted for 18.7% of the country’s new cases on Tuesday — based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 10, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,156, up from a moving average of 3,701 on July 10. That number represents roughly a 472% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

On Wednesday, the state also reported four new deaths the day before.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 2,806,813 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 40,182 deaths, according to the CDC.

Tuesday marked another entry in a recent string of record-breaking days. The last highest single day case increase was Friday with 23,958 new cases and then Thursday with 22,776.

From July 30 to Aug. 5, Florida reported 134,506 cases, and 175 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report released on Fridays. There were 24,086 more cases this week than last week, a 21% jump, and the percent positivity increased to 18.9% from 18.4% last week, the report said. High positivity rates indicate community spread.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Wednesday report, 10,704,107 eligible Floridians — 49.8% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

A much higher number of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 60.2% of the state’s population, or 12,933,877.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high.

In Miami-Dade County, 2,117,199, or 77.9% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Only 1,703,343 people are fully vaccinated, or 62.7% of the county’s total population.

In Dade, 90.1% of the population 12 years old and over, 92.9% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Broward County, 1,277,278 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 65.4% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 1,029,883 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.7% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 75.9% of the population 12 years old and over, 77.9% of those 18 and older, and 96.2% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Palm Beach County, 905,185 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 60.5% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 768,351 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.3% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 69% of people 12 years old and over, 71% of people 18 and older, and 89.4% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Monroe County, 53,937 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 72.7% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 44,555 people are fully vaccinated, or 60% of the county’s total population.

In Monroe, 81% of people 12 years old and over, 83.3% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Manatee County, 225,951 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 190,050 people are fully vaccinated, or 47.1% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 63.3% of people 12 years old and over, 65.7% of people 18 and older, and 87.5% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 15,449 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Wednesday — breaking the state’s current hospitalization record for the 11th consecutive day, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 232 Florida hospitals. COVID-19 patients also accounted for 28% of all hospital patients.

This figure represents an increase of 280 from Tuesday’s report. The average number of COVID-19 patients per hospital soared from 65.7 to 66.6.

Florida COVID hospitalizations keep rising, ICU patients over 3,100, federal HHS says

Of that 15,449, HHS reports 3,114 people are in intensive care, representing 47.6% of the state’s ICU hospital beds. The state has 20.4% of the country’s COVID patients in ICU beds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC Exaggerates Florida’s Weekend COVID Case Counts

    On Monday, the CDC announced that Florida had reported new 28,317 cases for Sunday, August 8 — a figure that would have set a new record in the Sunshine State.

  • CDC scrambles to correct Florida COVID-19 cases but can't seem to match state data

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its data for COVID-19 cases in Florida after the state's health department claimed the federal agency incorrectly grouped multiple days' worth of information into one. However, the numbers still don't match up.

  • Dad makes 'catch of the century' when baby girl falls backward: 'Good save'

    Dad makes 'catch of the century' when baby girl falls backward: 'Good save'. Parental instincts are more intuitive than you may think. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. "Catch of the century," Rob captioned the video. The father was having some bonding time with his little girl in the clip. The pair vibed out to "Cha-Cha Slide" by DJ Casper. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. But the more the little girl got into the groove, the more concerned Rob appeared. He made his way behind the baby girl as if anticipating something was about to go down. Seconds later, she got a bit excited and fell backward. But dad was already there to catch her with his foot. He slowly propped the baby back up, and she continued playing as if nothing had happened. TikTokers thought the observant dad had perfect timing. "That was a good save," one user wrote. "Good save here," another said

  • FDA set to approve third COVID-vaccine dose for those with weakened immune systems: report

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems as soon as Thursday, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.

  • White House denies 'war' on DeSantis amid COVID clash

    The White House denied on Wednesday it was waging political war on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender leading a battleground state, despite its increasing public criticisms.

  • The case against anti-vaxxer coddling

    Liberals are right to be furious. And it's good politics too.

  • This Lin-Manuel Miranda Flick Just Hit #1 on Netflix & the Music Will Be Stuck in Your Head for Days

    Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to the small screen…but it’s not what you think.The 41-year-old actor voices one of the main characters in Netflix’s all-new movie,...

  • Florida now has over 15,000 COVID hospitalizations and 3,000 in ICU, federal HHS says

    When Florida set its COVID-19 pandemic record for current hospitalizations in a report released Tuesday morning, it did so by blasting by 14,000 all the way past 15,000, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Former top horse trainer Jorge Navarro pleads guilty in major doping scandal and will pay back $26 million in winnings

    A once-renowned thoroughbred trainer pleaded guilty Wednesday in a wide-ranging horse doping scandal that caused at least one animal to die of a heart attack and that involved a disqualified Kentucky Derby winner, authorities said. Jorge Navarro, 46, who was once considered among the best trainers in racing, admitted he had secretly been juicing his horses for years with illegal substances, some of which were dubbed “monkey” or “red acid.” As part of his plea, Navarro has agreed to pay nearly $26 million in penalties, reflecting the winnings he had fraudulently obtained through the scheme, federal prosecutors said.

  • Photos of Prince Charles You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

    We're taking look back at the Prince of Wales' best moments through the years.

  • 74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

    Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases

  • See the moment Garth Brooks stuns a young fan by giving her his guitar mid-concert

    Talk about a concert to remember!

  • We Studied One Million Students. This Is What We Learned About Masking.

    RETURNING TO SCHOOL THIS FALL, CHILDREN SHOULD BE VACCINATED IF ELIGIBLE, WEAR MASKS OR PREPARE TO RISK GETTING COVID. Big questions loom over the upcoming back-to-school season: Should children be required to wear masks? Should children go to in-person classes at all? If we send children to school without masks, we increase their risk of acquiring Covid-19. Some could suffer illness or die. If we close schools, millions of children will suffer learning loss, and many of them may suffer lifelong

  • Injuries have sidelined Grant Delpit for most of training camp

    Browns safety Grant Delpit underwent surgery on his season-ending Achilles’ injury in September. He then injured his hamstring a week ago. Thus, Delpit has not gotten much work in team drills during training camp. “He hasn’t really had a whole lot of snaps for us, but he was around in minicamp and he’s been around,’’ [more]

  • Kathy Hochul warns of 'turnover' in first press conference since Cuomo resignation

    Kathy Hochul warns of 'turnover' in first press conference since Cuomo resignation

  • New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

    Almost 120 years ago, African American domestic workers settled in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, where they held Fourth of July parades, patronized shops on Horne Street and lived for several generations in what seemed like a small town within the big city. An economic boom in Fort Worth helped make that possible. Hispanics who came from Mexico and Central America to work in construction, manufacturing and service jobs moved in, refurbished the homes and helped revitalize the area.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Pfizer's vaccine efficacy dropped to 42% while Moderna's was at 76% when the Delta variant became the dominant strain, study says

    The preprint charted the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines given out in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota between January and July.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

    Although it has yet to sweep the U.S. to the same degree as the Delta variant, the latest strain making headlines has been deemed a "variant of interest." Find out what that means and more.