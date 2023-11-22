Florida’s COVID cases may be low this Thanksgiving, but a different miserable virus is spreading

As families travel and gather for Thanksgiving, COVID continues to sicken Floridians, but it’s not the menace it once had been. Instead, other viruses like the stomach flu are wreaking havoc.

Florida is at a low risk level for COVID as of Nov. 17, and the state’s health surveillance shows a drop in hospitalizations and deaths from the virus compared to previous years at this time. Going into the holiday weekend, COVID levels for the week of Nov. 10 in Broward and Palm Beach counties are at the lowest levels thus far this year, according to Florida Department of Health data.

COVID can be seasonal, though, and cases tend to rise after holiday gatherings and travel.

“COVID is still out there, and I am sure there will be somewhat of a winter surge,” said Dr. Jason Goldman, an internal medicine specialist in Coral Springs.

However, as family and friends gather for their holiday meal, the stomach flu, also known as norovirus is a big reason to keep a distance and wash your hands well.

“Norovirus has been tearing through schools,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, an associate professor with the USF College of Public Health. “It’s insanely contagious and hard to get rid of.”

Norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and sometimes fever. It transmits directly from an infected person, or indirectly through contaminated surfaces, objects, foods or drinks.

“The tip of a pin can get a thousand people sick,” Roberts said.

In the Southeast, which includes Florida, the percentage of laboratory tests for norovirus that came back positive has nearly doubled over the last month. Each year, there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States, according to the CDC.

“The norovirus mutates, and every couple of years there’s a new strain,” USF’s Roberts said.

You can get norovirus illness many times in your life, because infection with one type of norovirus may not protect you against other types. Hand-washing is the best way to prevent getting infected.

In the United States, outbreaks of norovirus happen most often during late fall, winter, and early spring. While the symptoms usually last about 48 hours, children under 5 years old and adults over 85 years old are most likely to end up in the emergency department, with severe dehydration as the biggest risk.

With the stomach flu, the symptoms are distinct and easy to diagnose. It’s respiratory illness like influenza and RSV that have symptoms that can be similar. Both are on the rise in Florida.

The most recent weekly summary update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Florida as having high levels of activity for influenza-like illness.

Traditionally, the winter flu season ramps up in December or January, but it made a November entrance in Florida this year.

“We are seeing a lot of flu and a lot of RSV,” said Goldman, the internal medicine specialist.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is distinguished mostly by a croupy cough that resembles a bark. Symptoms also include a congested nose, cough, fever and sore throat. Florida’s RSV season is longer than the rest of the nation, with the length varying by region, according to state health data. So far this year, Florida has experienced 28 RSV outbreaks.

“There are treatments for RSV, but they can be expensive,” Roberts said. “We want to restrict treatments for those at high risk.”

So far this fall, the CDC estimates at least 780,000 flu illnesses, at least 8,000 hospitalizations and at least 490 flu-related deaths — including at least one child. In Florida, no one can say for certain how long this year’s season will last.

Uptake of the flu vaccine has been relatively low this year: about 35% of U.S. adults and 33% of children have been vaccinated. That’s down compared to last year.

Goldman said he expects flu season to last at least through the end of April.

“Last year I had patients as late as June with the flu,” he said.”That’s why prevention is most important.”

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com.