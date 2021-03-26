Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,750 cases, 159 deaths. About 3 million vaccinated

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 167 new deaths. Of those who died, 159 were residents — the most since an equal amount on Feb. 22.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,033,179 coronavirus cases and 33,756 total deaths. Among those who died, 33,116 were residents and 640 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 101,236 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.58% to 5.69%.

More than 3 million Floridians — about 14% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report. So far, 202,452 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,801,951 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Friday, March 26

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,266 new cases and 25 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 439,970 cases and 5,792 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 331,127 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 33,945 have have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 322,233 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.48% to 5.23%. The 14-day average was 6.24% on Thursday.

Broward County added 769 cases and no new deaths, moving its totals to 211,231 cases and 2,614 deaths.

In Broward, 216,596 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 16,523 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 244,595 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.87% to 6.78%.

Palm Beach County reported 426 new cases and nine new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 129,904 cases and 2,635 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 146,788 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 12,173 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 247,525 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.84% to 5.21%.

Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,328 cases and 48 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,901 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 491 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,852 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.41% to 5.74%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,863 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 533; Broward, 466; Palm Beach, 187; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 558 COVID-19 patients, up from 547 on Wednesday. There were 62 new patients and 84 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Tacko Fall with an alley oop vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/26/2021

  • Ivermectin: South African medics using unproven worm drug to treat Covid-19

    Some South African medics are going to court to seek permission to prescribe Ivermectin to Covid patients.

  • Walgreens COVID-19 vaccines coming to Miami-Dade, Broward. Appointments open in 40 stores

    South Florida will be getting new spots to get COVID-19 vaccines as Walgreens will expand its doses into Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

  • State attorney, Florida Democrats call for feds to investigate Artiles, NPA candidate

    Florida’s Senate Democrats on Friday called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate what they called “illegal activity perpetrated by former Sen. Frank Artiles and his co-conspirators” by propping up a sham candidate in an attempt to influence the outcome of a South Florida state Senate race.

  • U.S. to distribute 11 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots next week - White House

    The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week in its continued effort to get 200 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's term, the White House said on Friday. The United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by the end of May, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc expect to hit their target of supplying 220 million shots between them in the first quarter of 2021, he added.

  • Chinese celebs, netizens slam 'two-faced' Hugo Boss over Xinjiang

    At least three Chinese celebrities on Saturday dropped German fashion house Hugo Boss, the latest foreign brand caught in a concerted boycott by Chinese consumers over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang. Among the celebrities who ended their pacts with Hugo Boss was actor-singer Li Yifeng, who said in a statement through his agent on the Twitter-like microblog Weibo that he would only cooperate with brands that specifically support and procure cotton from the farwestern Chinese region. Activists and U.N. rights experts have accused China of using mass detainment, torture, forced labour and sterilisations on Uighurs in Xinjiang.

  • Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise

    Illinois public health officials reported 3,002 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths Friday.

  • Weather a factor: Top 5 places remote workers moved in 2020

    The coronavirus pandemic along with a shift toward remote jobs appears to have hit a pressure point in the housing market, contributing to demand outstripping housing supply across the top 10 most popular relocation destinations, says one notable real estate agency. Arlene Pericak and her husband, both nearing retirement age, told AccuWeather Weather National Reporter Kim Leoffler that they were looking to move to the central Florida area from Virginia. "My husband's an avid golfer and certainly wants nice weather year-round," Pericak said. However, a tightening housing market has made the search for a new home difficult. Whatever properties they are interested in, Pericak said, usually end up selling quickly. "It's amazing," Pericak told Leoffler of her real estate search. She said she looks up what sellers paid for the property "and what they're selling it for seems a lot higher." Both Miami and Orlando sit in real estate site Redfin's list of top five metro areas where people moved to in 2020, although the housing supply was down by 16.3% in Orlando and 31.3% in Tampa compared to 2019. Of the top 10 areas on Redfin's list of relocation destinations in 2020, these two cities are also the only ones with a loss in the number of building permits. Arlene Pericak and her husband have been trying to find a home in central Florida as they approach retirement, but a tightening housing market has proven difficult to navigate. (Kim Leoffler) Other cities that made it to the top five include Phoenix, Dallas and Austin, along the U.S. Sun Belt -- a region considered to stretch across the lower third of the continental U.S. The trend more or less continues when looking at the top 10 metro areas people moved to during 2020, according to data from Redfin, the list also covers Atlanta, Georgia; Greenville, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Knoxville, Tennessee. "The most popular migration destinations tend to be in the Sun Belt," Redfin's chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Leoffler. "Warm weather is definitely something that people desire, and if you take out the job center where they need to be for work and people are allowed to go where they really want to go, they tend to go to warmer climates." "The most popular migration destinations tend to be in the Sun Belt," Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist of real estate agency Redfin, told AccuWeather Weather National Reporter Kim Leoffler. Redfin agents point to the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in remote work coupled with expensive housing as a catalyst for the uptick in relocations. "For the past two years, I've felt like everyone is leaving Los Angeles, and that has intensified during the pandemic," Redfin Los Angeles agent Lindsay Katz said. "A lot of young families are moving back to their hometowns to be near their parents, moves they can now make because they're working remotely. People are realizing that if they leave Los Angeles and move to a place like the Midwest or Florida, they can afford to live on just one income because their mortgage is cut in half and tax bills are lower." Los Angeles ranked as the metro area with the second-highest net outflow in 2020, according to Redfin's data, behind New York City. Other metro areas in the top five include Chicago, the Bay Area and Detroit. The number of homes for sale in New York City increased by nearly 30% year over year in December, according to the real estate agency. In Los Angeles, that number increased by 1.4%. However, supply was down a record 34% year over year in December nationwide, particularly in the cities people are moving to -- resulting in rising prices. "A lot of people are coming from more expensive areas like the Bay Area or New York, and they bring a bigger budget with them and they're willing to really spend top dollar to secure a home and make that move happen for them," Fairweather said. She added that the single family home market is difficult now for buyers to navigate but suggests looking outside of the city or at condos. "You can also look at new construction although you may have to buy really early on, like even before the home has been built, to get your deal through because builders have a big backlog right now," Fairweather warned. Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and House. (Feverpitched/Getty Images) One area where this is particularly visible is in Charlotte, North Carolina, as people flock from larger areas to the Queen City, according to Charlotte Redfin agent Steve Cramer. "A lot of the moves are job-related, but another driving factor is that Charlotte has a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life than the Northeast," Cramer said. "Partly because inventory here is painfully low, a lot of the buyers are turning to new construction, but builders can't keep up with demand." He adds that while there's plenty of vacant land for sale in the Charlotte area, some builders are experiencing supply shortages due to the pandemic. "Instead of building an entire community or phase at a time, they're limited to building four or five homes before releasing more homes for sale," Cramer said. Regardless of the cause, the impact is hitting people from hopeful first-time homeowners to retirees. Until they can find someplace sunny, the Pericaks' search continues. Reporting by Kim Leoffler. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Brazil's Christ the Redeemer gets a facelift

    LOCATOR: RIO DE JANEIROBrazil's Christ the Redeemer is getting a faceliftThe iconic statue turns 90 in OctoberRestorers want him to looks his best for birthday celebrationsNAME: MARCOS SIGNE, PERSON WORKING ON RESTORATION"It's a privilege to be here. Many want this but few get it, to hang from the statue is a privilege, to look around at the view. I am very happy to be working here."NAME: CRISTINA VENTURA, ARCHITECHT"Every time I look out, it's exciting."More than 40 people are working on the makeoverincluding engineers, architects and geologistsAll to ensure he stands for another 90 years

  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Prices Have Dropped 29% In The Last Three Years

    Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock...

  • UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot

    One dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers an immune response similar to that generated by infection and could also offer protection from variants to people who have previously had the virus, a British study said on Friday. Britain in December opted to extend the gap between doses in its vaccine rollout to up to 12 weeks, with officials saying they were confident in their analysis that initial doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines generated some protection. The study, led by Sheffield and Oxford Universities with support from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, and released as a pre-print on Friday, found 99% of people generate strong immune responses after one dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

  • U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military on Thursday, following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to "abhorrent violence and abuses." The U.S. Treasury department said its sanctions targeted Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Ltd (MEC). Britain imposed similar sanctions on MEHL, citing the Myanmar military's serious human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Can Double Your $1,400 Stimulus Payment

    Both of these cannabis stocks have risen more than 400% in the past year, and they aren't done growing.

  • Biden takes the long view: 'It's a matter of timing,' he says of presidency, agenda

    Faced with an unprecedented array of crises, from the coronavirus pandemic to gun violence, Biden this week made clear that is looking back through the long lens of history as he formulates his agenda. After two major mass shootings in a week, Biden made clear that crises he viewed as secondary would not deter him from staying laser-focused on his top priorities: ending the coronavirus pandemic and repairing the economy. Next up, he said, would be rebuilding America's infrastructure, a not-so-flashy task that, if he's successful, could have a lasting impact on his legacy in line with consequential presidents before him, like Franklin D. Roosevelt and his "New Deal" or Dwight Eisenhower and the interstate highway system.

  • Hear Taylor Swift’s ‘You All Over Me’ With Maren Morris

    Previously unheard song will appear on 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'

  • Study recruiting college students to track asymptomatic COVID transmission after vaccine

    Scientists launched a National Institutes of Health-backed study with thousands of college students to determine whether Moderna's COVID vaccine can prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus. Why it matters: The results of the trial could provide vaccinated individuals insight on how careful they really need to be when in close contact with others.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "This is a question of extreme importance," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a press briefing on Friday. "But the prevailing question is when these people get infected, how often is that? If they’re asymptomatic, how much virus do they have in their nose and do they transmit it to people who are their close contacts?" he added.The state of play: The study, which launched Thursday, is looking for 12,000 college students to volunteer across 21 campuses, including the University of Maryland, the University of North Carolina, Texas A&M and Indiana University. Students can sign up here, with multiple ways to participate. "You can finally fall asleep in class, not Zoom," the site says.Half of the volunteers will be randomly selected to receive Moderna's vaccine right away. The other half will receive their shots in roughly four months. Researchers will track the students by having them swab their noses and place the specimen in bar-coded vials for collection. Blood samples will be taken to test for antibodies and tracked through an app. Some student volunteers can get paid almost $1,000 to participate fully.The bottom line: The results, which are anticipated in September, will equip the public and federal government with science-based evidence on mask use and social distancing post-vaccination. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Canadian government OK's reduced quarantine for NHL players

    The Canadian government waived its mandatory 14-day quarantine period for players acquired by Canadian NHL teams from U.S. clubs “under national interest grounds” ahead of the league’s April 12 trade deadline. The Canadian Press reported Friday, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the decision, that players will now observe a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in the country and be subject to daily testing for COVID-19. Players will then be eligible to suit up for their new teams while continuing to undergo daily testing the following week.

  • Another 'avoidable' rise in cases is underway in U.S. after weeks of plateau

    The uptick comes at a critical time: Americans are exhausted, but also perhaps better equipped than at any other point in the pandemic to turn the tide.

  • Ships stuck at the Suez Canal are taking a detour thousands of miles around Africa because of the container vessel blocking the way

    Shipping companies have begun to divert their ships - at massive cost - to abandon the Suez Canal and journey round the southern tip of Africa.

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.