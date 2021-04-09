Florida COVID update for Friday: More than 7,000 cases for second day in a row. 64 deaths

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 7,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the second consecutive day to top 7,000, which is similar to February figures. The state also announced 64 deaths and, of these, 62 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,111,807 coronavirus cases and 34,562 deaths. Among those who died, 33,968 were residents and 658 nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 107,653 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.73% to 6.51%.

More than 4.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,601 new cases and 14 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 457,918 cases and 5,954 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 356,318 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 71,311 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 472,040 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.32% to 7.15%. The 14-day average was 6.72% on Thursday’s New Normal report.

Broward County added 884 cases and four new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 221,623 cases and 2,717 deaths.

In Broward, 252,447 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 32,082 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 336,224 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.96% to 6.77%.

Palm Beach County reported 470 new cases and seven deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 135,324 cases and 2,692 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 180,393 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 27,753 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 295,496 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.36% to 5.84%.

Monroe County added 25 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,600 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 15,151 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 841 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 14,310 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.73% to 5.29%.

Manatee County added 123 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in Manatee are 35,788 cases and 637 deaths.

In Manatee, 58,946 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 3,768 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 76,904 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.42% to 6.37%.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Friday, April 9

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,008 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 540; Broward, 424; Palm Beach, 186; Monroe, three; and Manatee, 31, the agency said.

