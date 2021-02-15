Florida COVID update on Monday: 159 deaths, but the fewest new cases since Halloween

The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,615 new cases Monday, the fewest cases since the 2,331 reported on Oct. 31.

Miami-Dade’s count fell under 1,000 cases for only the second time since November. Broward reported the fewest cases since Nov. 16.

The daily death toll, which dipped under 100 for the first time in 2021 in Sunday’s report, numbered 155 Florida residents and four non-residents in Monday’s.

Holiday weekend data collection and entry might have something to do with the lower numbers.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, Florida has counted 1,830,988 cases, 28,934 resident deaths and 29,434 total deaths.

Sunday’s positive test rate was 6.83% and the seven-day average daily positive test rate fell to 6.56% from 7.33% for the previous seven days.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 4,689 people received the first COVID vaccine dose Saturday and 2,475 received their second dose, meaning 1,284,052 people are halfway through the vaccine and 1,103,298 are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 1,400 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, meaning 130,887 in Miami-Dade have received both vaccination shots.

▪ Broward: Another 206 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 109,872.

▪ Palm Beach: After 179 people completed their vaccine treatment Saturday, 100,781 in Palm Beach County have received both shots.

▪ Monroe: Saturday, seven people completed their vaccine shot treatment Saturday. Overall, 4,929 have done so.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 521 more people who tested positive and 15 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 394,492 cases and 5,185 deaths.

The positive test rate on Sunday was 5.88%. For the week, the state’s county-by-county breakdown says the average daily positive test rate fell from 7.38% for Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 to 6.51% for Feb. 8 through Sunday.

▪ Broward County reported another 537 cases and 10 deaths, moving its totals to 114,800 cases and 2,349 deaths. The most recent decreased case count in Broward was 423, on Nov. 16.

Broward’s average daily positive test rate was 6.88% the last seven days. For the seven days previous to that, it was 8.67%. The positive test rate was 7.41% on Sunday.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 333 new cases (114,800 for the pandemic) and 27 deaths (2,349).

And, the average daily positive test rate sat at 7.28% for the last seven days, a breath from 7.23% for the previous seven days. Sunday’s positive rate was 9.94%.

▪ Monroe County reported 13 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,593 cases and 42 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:17 p.m. Monday, the ACHA said there were 4,676 people currently hospitalized, a nine-person drop from 12:03 Sunday. Sunday was a massive 544 person increase from Saturday morning. South Florida’s counties generally saw little change: Miami-Dade down six Monday to 732; Broward, up 37 to 614; Palm Beach, up one to 338; and Monroe, staying at six.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates. , including the frequency of daily updates.

Sunday, Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard said hospitals reported 813 COVID-19 patients, a smidge up from Sunday’s 811, a plummet of 102 from a week before and 191 from 13 days previous. The number of patients in Intensive Care Unit Beds slid by seven to 178, down 24 from a week ago.