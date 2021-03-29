Florida COVID update for Monday: 3,374 cases, 72 deaths

Michelle Marchante
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 72 new deaths. Of those who died, 69 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,047,379 coronavirus cases and 33,891 deaths. Among those who died, 33,247 were residents and 644 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 56,848 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 6.79% to 7.58%.

More than 3.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. That’s about 15% of the state’s population, according to the NYT database. So far, 221,801 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,920,035 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

DeSantis denounces vaccine ‘passport.’ Heat plans special seats for fans who have one.

Florida says 16- and 17-year-olds can get a COVID vaccine on the same day all adults can

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 870 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 443,207 cases and 5,815 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 336,500 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 379,899 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 6.06% to 7.59%.

Broward County added 517 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 213,158 cases and 2,629 deaths. In Broward, 223,772 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 272,201 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 7.29% to 8.00%.

Palm Beach County reported 177 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 130,904 cases and 2,644 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 155,036 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 264,288 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 6.27% to 5.98%.

Monroe County added 15 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,397 cases and 48 deaths. In the Keys, 10,487 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 11,609 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 7.64% to 9.86%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:05 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 2,926 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 545; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 190; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 596 COVID-19 patients, up 32 from Sunday and completing a two-day rise of 57. There were 66 new patients and 51 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. Maxwell, who was Epstein's longtime associate and former girlfriend, faces new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor in the eight-count indictment, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock says that voting rights must pass 'no matter what'

    During a CNN interview, Warnock said that while passing an infrastructure bill is vital, protecting voting rights has to be a legislative priority.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell caught up in Jeffrey Epstein allegations

    She faces charges in the US of having assisted disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors.

  • Dems 'race-baiting,' making false claims about Jim Crow and voter laws: Rep. Donalds

    Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla., explains to John Roberts on 'America Reports' how Democrats are using Georgia's election reform laws to play the race card.

  • Restaurant holds vaccination clinic for workers

    Would you go out to dinner if you knew the entire restaurant staff was vaccinated? That's what a South Shore restaurant owner hopes will happen after organizing a vaccination day for all of his employees.

  • Duke University employee COVID cases force a change in student dining options

    Duke is testing about 3,000 to 4,000 students and employees each day for COVID-19.

  • Reports: MLB to loosen restrictions for vaccinated players, coaches

    Major League Baseball told teams on Monday that fully vaccinated players, coaches and other Tier 1 staff can enjoy loosened COVID-19 protocols, with more restrictions lifted once a team reaches 85 percent vaccination. In an internal memo received by several outlets, MLB "strongly encouraged" the players and staff to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible but stops short of making it a requirement. According to the memo, fully vaccinated Tier 1 personnel -- that's anyone who had the final dose of the vaccine more than two weeks prior -- will be able to gather together in indoor spaces such as hotel rooms without masks or distancing and can choose to opt out of some COVID-19 testing.

  • J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Unit & COVID-19 Vaccine Key to 2021 Growth

    J&J's (JNJ) Pharma unit is performing above-market levels, helped by new drugs and label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex & Stelara. Its COVID-19 vaccine is expected to contribute to sales growth.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church opens to public on Palm Sunday

    In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place. The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Piers Morgan says internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children over Meghan Markle row

    Piers Morgan left "Good Morning Britain" after comments he made about Meghan Markle sparked thousands of complaints.

  • Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar as five more protesters killed

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. At least two people were killed in the Yangon district of South Dagon when security forces moved in to clear protesters' barricades, residents said.

  • Before the Ever Given: A look at the crises that closed Suez

    Since it opened in 1869, Egypt’s Suez Canal has been a source of national pride and a focus of international conflict. Now, a different sort of crisis has thrust the Suez Canal into the global spotlight. A skyscraper-sized container ship called the Ever Given got stuck sideways across the waterway last week.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

    Follow latest updates

  • Drug trafficking disputes causing Venezuelans to flee to Colombia: Colombian minister

    A dispute over control of drug trafficking between the Venezuelan military and illegal armed groups is behind the violence causing thousands of people to flee to Colombia, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Sunday. The flow of refugees began a week ago after Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) launched an offensive against armed groups in La Victoria, a Venezuelan town in Apure state that is located across the Arauca River from Arauquita, Colombia. "There's the (National Liberation Army), FARC dissidents, the Narcotalia, and of course the interest that the Bolivarian Armed Forces have in this drug trafficking business," Molano said in Arauquita, which sits on the border with Venezuela.

  • Hundreds evacuated after huge oil refinery blaze

    The fire that began just after midnight on Sunday (March 28) was accompanied by large explosion and caused minor damage to houses nearby.So far at least five people have been injured and around 950 nearby residents have been evacuated after the fire broke out overnight in the city of Indramayu of Indonesia's West Java province.Pertamina said in a statement that the cause is unknown but the incident broke out during 'heavy rain and lightning'.

  • A WHO investigation into the coronavirus' origins points the finger at animals in Chinese wildlife farms

    A WHO team investigated the coronavirus' origins. The report, obtained by the AP, suggests it's "extremely unlikely" the virus leaked from a lab.