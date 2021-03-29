Florida COVID update for Monday: 3,374 cases, 72 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 72 new deaths. Of those who died, 69 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,047,379 coronavirus cases and 33,891 deaths. Among those who died, 33,247 were residents and 644 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 56,848 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 6.79% to 7.58%.

More than 3.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. That’s about 15% of the state’s population, according to the NYT database. So far, 221,801 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,920,035 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 870 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 443,207 cases and 5,815 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 336,500 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 379,899 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 6.06% to 7.59%.

▪ Broward County added 517 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 213,158 cases and 2,629 deaths. In Broward, 223,772 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 272,201 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 7.29% to 8.00%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 177 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 130,904 cases and 2,644 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 155,036 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 264,288 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 6.27% to 5.98%.

▪ Monroe County added 15 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,397 cases and 48 deaths. In the Keys, 10,487 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 11,609 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 7.64% to 9.86%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:05 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 2,926 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 545; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 190; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 596 COVID-19 patients, up 32 from Sunday and completing a two-day rise of 57. There were 66 new patients and 51 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.