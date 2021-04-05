Florida COVID update for Monday: 36 deaths reported, none in Miami. State sees 3,480 cases

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 36 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,085,306 coronavirus cases and 34,364 deaths. Among those who died, 33,710 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 57,654 residents tested on Sunday, the second lowest number of results recorded in the past two weeks. Some testing sites were closed on Easter. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 7.03% to 7.37%.

More than 3.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 810 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 451,829 cases and 5,917 deaths.

Broward County added 404 cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 218,184 cases and 2,701 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 285 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 133,571 cases and 2,672 deaths.

Monroe County added eight new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,531 cases and 49 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Three things we learned from Everton – Crystal Palace

    A one-sided clash which ended even, as the Eagles somehow snatched a point after the Toffees were made to rue many missed chances.

  • Vaccine passports: Covid status checks to become ‘feature of our lives’

    Covid status checks are likely to become “a feature of our lives” until the pandemic recedes, the Government has said. There was nothing stopping businesses checking the Covid status of customers provided they were not breaking equalities laws, the Government argued, as it opened the door to companies across the country using them. It also rejected calls for an outright ban on Covid status certificates – which have widely been dubbed 'Covid vaccine passports' – saying that would be an “unjustified intrusion” on businesses. The new position was outlined in an update on four reviews into areas where Covid continues to impact the functioning of normal life, which was published today.

  • L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 3 New Deaths, 535 Confirmed Positive Cases – Update

    UPDATE: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released the latest Covid-19 data, reporting three new deaths and 535 new confirmed positive cases. As with every weekend, the lower number of deaths may reflect reporting delays. The newly reported data brings the L.A. country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,222,114 confirmed cases and 23,275 deaths to date. […]

  • You can soon get J&J and second-dose only of Pfizer at MDC North. Here’s what to know

    The federally supported vaccine site at Miami Dade College North campus will soon have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock again. It will also stop offering first-dose Pfizer shots.

  • Saints have a surprisingly low projected 2021 win total

    Every year, one of the most compelling preseason prop bets comes from the basic question of how many games will a given team win? The folks at PointsBet have unveiled projected win totals, for all teams, based on three weeks of free agency and as we sit roughly three weeks from the draft. We’ll take [more]

  • Column: What to do when your friends or family resist a COVID vaccine? Persist. Gently

    Mary Murtaugh is a recently retired nurse who says she has never been shy about promoting good health. She wasn’t shy the day she asked her favorite grocery store cashier if she’d been vaccinated. The cashier was emphatic. No. And she wasn’t going to be. After listening to the cashier explain that she’d had a bad reaction to a flu shot, Murtaugh persisted. “I told her that I would be worried ...

  • Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

    Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

  • '60 Minutes' segment on Florida's COVID-19 vaccine rollout spotlights claims of Gov. Ron DeSantis favoring wealthy

    "That's a fake narrative," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a heated exchange over allegations he favored a grocery chain that donated to his campaign.

  • Crypto market cap soars to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

    The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors. At midday, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion. The surge in crypto market cap was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding the $1 trillion market cap for one whole week.

  • Publix was handed a vaccine distribution deal weeks after donating $100,000 to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' PAC

    Publix donated $100,000 to DeSantis' political action committee before being awarded rights to distribute vaccines in the state.

  • 13 of the darkest, most controversial Disney rides and attractions of all time

    From dated depictions in Jungle Cruise to horror in ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter, here are Disney rides surrounded by backlash and debate.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.

  • From Beach Boys fan to producer: How this SC man helped create the band’s new song

    “(There) was a moment where I called my wife into my office and said, ‘I’m producing a Beach Boys record!’ ” he says. “I kind of allowed myself to be a little kid in the candy store.”

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Myanmar protesters clap to denounce junta as region focuses on crisis

    Clapping began in various parts of the main city Yangon at 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) in response to a call by protest organisers, residents said. The gesture would honour "Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, wrote on Facebook. Despite the killing of at least 564 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters have come out across the country every day to voice opposition to the overthrow of the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Arkansas Gov. vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans kids, calling it "extreme"

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday vetoed a bill that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender kids, saying the bill is "a product of the cultural war in America" and a "vast" government overreach and "extreme." Why it matters: LGBTQ advocates consider the veto a win, although Hutchinson called on lawmakers to "think through the issue again" and take another approach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Over 20 bills have been introduced this year to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids. Many would make puberty blockers and surgery a misdemeanor offense for doctors, while some states, like Alabama, would make it a felony offense.What they're saying: Hutchinson said if the bill becomes law, "then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people." "It is undisputed that the population of minors who struggle with gender incongruity or gender dysphoria is an extreme minority. But while they are a minority, they deserve the guiding hand of their parents and of the health care professionals that their family has chosen.""House Bill 1570 is opposed by the leading Arkansas medical associations and the concerned expressed is that denying best medical care to transgender youth can lead to significant harm to the young person, from suicidal tendencies and social isolation to increased drug use," he said."I think people underrated how extreme this bill is," Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson for the National Women's Law Center, said, adding that the veto is a win for LGBTQ and trans advocates. "If you cannot get health care in the state where you live, you cannot live in that state. This would amount to effectively banning trans kids from the state of Arkansas," she said. On the possibility of the bill moving forward or being reintroduced, Branstetter said, "I would desperately urge lawmakers in Arkansas, including Gov. Hutchinson, to learn from this experience, learn from the outpouring of concern for these kids." What's next: Hutchinson said it's likely the state's General Assembly will override his veto, noting its overwhelming support from lawmakers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • ER Doctor: Paramedics Never Said George Floyd Had Heart Attack or OD’d

    via REUTERSThe emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead said Monday that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old Black man to the hospital on May 25, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who was a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, explained to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on him for over nine minutes. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld told jurors in Hennepin County court, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Langenfeld’s testimony comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials slammed Chauvin’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, all insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody, and Sgt. Ker Yang, who will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was the first of these officials to testify on Monday, walking jurors through the various trainings required by his department‚ including de-escalation techniques.“The goal is to resolve the situation as safely as possible. So you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of using force,” Arradondo, who was responsible for firing Chauvin last year, said. Calling the training “vitally essential,” he added that the curriculum for new officers has changed over the last 30 years. For instance, in 2016, police were told that bystanders could record them under their First Amendment rights—even if it is “irritating.” On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.