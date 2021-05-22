Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,406 cases, 22 deaths as positivity remains low

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,406 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the most since May 14. The state also announced 22 new deaths. Of those who died, all 22 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,308,266 coronavirus cases and 37,194 deaths. Among those who died, 36,463 were residents and 731 were nonresidents.

On Saturday the state reported the results of 94,265 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.55% to 3.55% — the second day this week in which daily positivity dipped below 4%.

More than 7.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 723 new cases and six deaths, putting the county’s pandemic totals at 498,094 cases and 6,369 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 348,272 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,117,945 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.14% to 3.03%. The 14-day average was 3.91% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 351 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 243,396 cases and 3,050 deaths.

In Broward, 218,126 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 736,443 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.91% to 3.06%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 201 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,609 cases and 2,845 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 140,473 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 580,639 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.09% to 2.95%

▪ Monroe County added nine new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,067 cases and 50 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,938 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 31,499 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 1.45% to 1.83%

▪ Manatee County reported 56 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic totals at 39,570 cases and 684 deaths.

In Manatee County, 34,227 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 149,798 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.78% to 4.62%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:16 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,078 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 393; Broward, 260; Palm Beach, 119; Monroe, two; and Manatee, 23; the agency said.