Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,406 cases, 22 deaths as positivity remains low

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,406 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the most since May 14. The state also announced 22 new deaths. Of those who died, all 22 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,308,266 coronavirus cases and 37,194 deaths. Among those who died, 36,463 were residents and 731 were nonresidents.

On Saturday the state reported the results of 94,265 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.55% to 3.55% — the second day this week in which daily positivity dipped below 4%.

More than 7.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 723 new cases and six deaths, putting the county’s pandemic totals at 498,094 cases and 6,369 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 348,272 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,117,945 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.14% to 3.03%. The 14-day average was 3.91% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

Broward County reported 351 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 243,396 cases and 3,050 deaths.

In Broward, 218,126 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 736,443 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.91% to 3.06%.

Palm Beach County reported 201 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,609 cases and 2,845 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 140,473 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 580,639 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.09% to 2.95%

Monroe County added nine new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,067 cases and 50 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,938 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 31,499 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 1.45% to 1.83%

Manatee County reported 56 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic totals at 39,570 cases and 684 deaths.

In Manatee County, 34,227 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 149,798 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.78% to 4.62%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:16 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,078 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 393; Broward, 260; Palm Beach, 119; Monroe, two; and Manatee, 23; the agency said.

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines like United and Delta are making it easier than ever to access elite status and its perks like free first class upgrades

    Elite status was formerly the domain of an airline's top spenders. But now average travelers have a better shot at entering the prized loyalty realm.

  • A Chinese-American civil rights group is suing Trump for $22.9m for calling COVID-19 the 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'. That's $1 for each Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the US.

    The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tCheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

  • Europe plans sat-nav and telecoms network at the Moon

    A satellite constellation would tell astronauts and robots their exact position on the lunar surface.

  • New York AG has 2 lawyers working with DA on Trump probe

    New York's attorney general said Friday that she's assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district's attorney's office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings. Attorney General Letitia James said her office is working alongside and cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on the criminal probe. Vance's office has been investigating Trump for about two years.

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Mom arrested after 4-year-old girl’s remains found in their Charlotte home, cops say

    Police received several tips that foul play was involved in the girl’s disappearance.

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Doctor who died of Covid leaves family $20m baseball card collection

    ‘No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom ... he spent almost every day attending to his collection’

  • Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

    A letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E = mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2 million, about three times more than it was expected to get, Boston-based RR Auction said Friday. Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say there are only three other known examples of Einstein writing the world-changing equation in his own hand. This fourth example, the only one in a private collection, only became public recently, according to RR Auction, which had expected it to sell for about $400,000.

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Microsoft CEO responds to claims of Bill Gates ‘inappropriate relationship’ with female employee

    Satya Nadella says company is very different in 2021 than it was in 2000

  • RSPB accuses pigeon fanciers of being behind spate of peregrine falcon poisonings

    Pigeon racers have been accused of poisoning two peregrine falcons after police officers launched a probe into an “inexcusable” attack. The body of a female nesting peregrine was found last week at a quarry in Clee Hill in Shropshire, and a male peregrine is also believed to have been killed. It is the latest of several poisoning incidents at the quarry in recent years, which also saw peregrines killed on separate occasions in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2017. The 2017 incident is thought to have been near-identical to the most recent attack. A dead pigeon was also discovered lying on its back, just above where the body of a female peregrine was found. The pigeons are being used as bait and their feathers are daubed with poison in order to lure in peregrine falcons, which then die as soon as they eat the pigeon, according to the Shropshire Peregrine Group. Members of the public have now been urged to avoid touching any dead animals that they see while walking on Clee Hill Common and to report any suspicious activity, as police say that poison bait may still be around. “There have been a number of examples in recent years, including at this location, of peregrines being illegally poisoned at quarries where they have been nesting,” a spokesman for the RSPB told The Telegraph. “Typically when a peregrine is poisoned in a quarry there is a link to the pigeon racing community. “Poisoned baits left in the open, in public spaces, are not only lethal for wildlife but could have serious consequences for any person or pet that comes into contact with them.” All wild birds are protected by law under the Wildlife Offences Act, and the maximum sentence for the killing of the birds is a six-month jail term and a fine. Jonathan Hipkiss, the local warden for the Shropshire Peregrine Group, said that the ongoing attacks on the animals since he took on his role six years ago had been “awful”. “The birds are very much appreciated by the majority of the community, who enjoy seeing them around and I have people asking how they are,” he said. “They’re beautiful birds which have a role in the environment and they’re just beautiful to watch when they’re flying around, as any bird is if you’re a birdwatcher. “There’s no game shooting around here - we’re not that sort of region. Whoever it is needs to stop it, because there’s just no excuse.” The poisoning of peregrines at Clee Hill has been “going on for a good decade”, Mr Hipkiss said. At the time of a peregrine poisoning in 2017 at Glendinning Quarry in Devon, police said the offender could have been “somewhere within a rogue minority of the racing pigeon community”. Peregrines catching and eating pigeons has sparked tension between different animal campaigning groups in recent years. In 2015, The Raptor Alliance called for an “evidence-based” cull of birds including peregrines in order to protect pigeon numbers. A study by the Government’s UK Raptor Working Group published in 2015 found that 14 per cent of racing pigeons fail to return to their lofts because of predation by birds, including peregrines and sparrowhawks. This compared to 36 per cent of pigeons who did not return because of exhaustion, while 34 per cent had collided with buildings, windows or wires. England’s peregrine population has increased significantly in recent decades, rising from just 47 breeding pairs in the 1970s to at least 800. West Mercia Police has urged anyone with any information to contact them on 101, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers.

  • Majority of anti-AAPI hate incidents are not a hate crime. How are we dealing with them?

    The nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate collected more than 6,600 reports of hate incidents since the pandemic surged. About 65% are verbal harassment.

  • Myanmar election chief considers dissolving Suu Kyi's party

    The head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission said Friday that his agency will consider dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's former ruling party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and having its leaders charged with treason. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy came to power after a landslide 2015 election victory, and won an even greater majority in last November’s general election. It was set to start a second term in February when the military seized power in a coup, arresting her and dozens of top government officials and party members.

  • ‘It’s all happening.’ Julius Randle embraces pressure in leading Knicks to playoffs.

    Fourth-seeded New York, led by the former Kentucky star, will play in their first playoff series since 2013 on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.