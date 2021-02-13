Florida COVID update for Saturday: 7,515 new cases, 118 deaths, positivity rate rises

Howard Cohen

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 7,515 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,821,937.

Also, 118 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 28,683.

No new non-resident deaths were announced, leaving the non-resident coronavirus toll at 496. The cumulative state death total is 29,179, the fourth-highest in the country after California, New York and Texas, according to the New York Times database of cases.

Vaccines in Florida

According to the state’s Saturday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,265,568 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 1,028,315 people have completed the series of two doses. That means 2,293,883 people have been vaccinated.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 124,779 are Miami-Dade residents, 99,966 are Broward residents, 95,783 are Palm Beach residents and 4,767 are Monroe residents.

According to Saturday’s New York Times vaccine rollout map, 10.7% of Floridians have been given at least one dose of the COVID vaccines and 4.8% have received two doses.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,680 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 392,842 confirmed cases and 5,141 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.20%. to 7.17% The 14-day percent positivity average was 7.05%, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” dashboard.

Broward County reported 886 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 10 new deaths. The county has a known total of 184,110 cases and 2,239 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.45% to 7.03%.

Palm Beach County saw 626 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 114,083 confirmed cases and 2,322 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.36% to 7.71%.

Monroe County confirmed 21 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,562 cases and 42 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 2.79% to 4.99%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 4,143 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard.

Of Friday’s hospitalizations, 739 were in Miami-Dade, 584 in Broward, 324 in Palm Beach and four in Monroe, according to the agency.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s “New Normal” dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications decreased from 858 to 826, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” dashboard. According to Saturday’s data, 111 people were discharged and 71 people were admitted.

The state has had a total of 75,991 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

On Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 114,866 people tested on Friday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 6.22% to 6.44%.

