Florida COVID update for Saturday: Florida passes 2 million cases as 5,105 are reported

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 64 new deaths. Of those who died, 62 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,004,362 coronavirus cases and 33,337 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,713 were residents and 624 were nonresidents.

Have you had to convince someone to get vaccinated? Tell us what worked and what didn’t

More than 2.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report. So far, 138,419 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,478,676 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,275 new cases and eight deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 433,452 cases and 5,724 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 691 cases and 11 deaths, moving its totals to 207,580 cases and 2,591 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 339 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 127,830 cases and 2,596 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 30 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,221 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,853 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 554; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 182; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

This breaking story will be updated.